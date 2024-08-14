Automotive Central Gateway Module Market size is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing government support to promote evs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive central gateway module market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.37% during the forecast period. Increasing government support to promote evs is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of integrated cybersecurity solutions. However, low consumer awareness toward advanced safety technologies inhibits revenue growth of cgm poses a challenge. Key market players include Aptiv Plc, Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Flex Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., MarkLines Co Ltd., MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Tata Elxsi Ltd., TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc..

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1281.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Flex Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., MarkLines Co Ltd., MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Tata Elxsi Ltd., TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive industry's shift towards automated technologies and electrification has brought cybersecurity to the forefront of discussions. With the increased risk of hacking, the automotive ecosystem is focusing on enhancing cybersecurity solutions for modern vehicles. The Automotive Central Gateway Module (CGM) plays a crucial role in secure data communication. In 2016, Infineon Technologies AG and Argus Cyber Security collaborated to introduce integrated cybersecurity solutions through CGM. This CGM includes Infineon's AURIX multicore microcontroller and Argus' Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) and remote cloud platform. IDPS is designed to detect and prevent malicious messages from entering in-vehicle networks. The CGM also features an in-built hardware security module (HSM) that safeguards in-vehicle software and data communication. Additionally, this CGM offers enhanced scalability and rich feature compatibility for the latest connectivity solutions.

The Automotive Central Gateway Module market is experiencing significant trends in the realm of Level 2 driving and active safety systems. OEMs are prioritizing driver assistance technologies to enhance consumer experience and ensure revenue growth. The shift towards Level 4 autonomous vehicles is causing delays, but manufacturers are leveraging technology to stay competitive. Economic revival post-lockdowns is driving demand in passenger cars, public transport, and commercial vehicles. Diversifying product folios through advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment, telematics, and vehicle electrification are winning strategies. OEM preferences, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating prices intensify competition. Safety, comfort, and control are key concerns, with data sharing and communication becoming essential for vehicle connectivity. Electric vehicles, vehicle weight, emissions, and infotainment systems are major areas of focus. Powertrain and safety innovations continue to evolve, while the integration of driver convenience and advanced driver assistance systems is a priority. The market for central gateway modules is expected to recover, with developing economies presenting significant opportunities for revenue growth.

Market Challenges

The automotive central gateway module (CGM) market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles. However, the market growth is currently limited to premium car segments due to the high cost and refinement stages of many ADAS technologies. These technologies require advanced computing capabilities and flexible CGMs that support various networking technologies and secure external communication. To expand the market, it's crucial to increase customer awareness of ADAS benefits. Currently, automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) face challenges in introducing these technologies to mass-segment vehicles due to their high cost. To achieve economies of scale and reduce prices, OEMs must focus on consumer education and creating demand for ADAS technologies in the mass market.

The Automotive Central Gateway Module (CGM) market faces several challenges in the areas of Powertrain, Safety, Comfort, Infotainment, Data sharing, Communication, Control, and Driver convenience. These challenges include the integration of electric vehicles and vehicle electrification, stringent regulations on emissions, and the need for advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, the market must address the complexities of vehicle weight, vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and the emergence of autonomous vehicles. Suppliers must balance cost and innovation, navigating the active and cutting-edge quadrants, while also considering the breadth of their product offerings and product innovation. Novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are driving manufacturing process improvements, but raw material and component availability and cost remain concerns. The market's business roadmap must be flexible to accommodate structural changes and inorganic growth opportunities. Subsegments such as Light Duty Vehicles (LDV) and Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV) require unique solutions. Overall, the CGM market requires a focus on scalability, supplier bargaining, and product features to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.

Segment Overview

Application

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Type 2.1 LIN central gateway module

2.2 CAN central gateway module

2.3 Ethernet central gateway module Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger car segment dominates the global automotive central gateway module (CGM) market due to the increasing focus on safety and advanced features. With the electrification of mechanical components and the introduction of safety, security, connectivity, and environmental features, the number of electronic control units (ECUs) in passenger vehicles has risen significantly, making CGM essential for handling data communication among them. Developed regions like North America and Europe, with strong safety standards and regulations, lead the adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars. Prominent automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Audi AG (AUDI), Daimler AG (Daimler), and BMW AG (BMW) are at the forefront of automated technology adoption in the luxury car segment. The luxury car market, driven by rising customer expectations, competition, and government regulations, is witnessing the adoption of new technologies like ethernet and modern connectivity. The demand for secure internal and external communication in luxury cars necessitates sophisticated CGM, fueling the growth of the automotive CGM market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Central Gateway Module (CGM) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced features in vehicles. CGMs act as a central hub for various vehicle systems, including powertrain, safety, comfort, infotainment, data sharing, communication, and control. With the rise of electric vehicles, CGMs play a crucial role in vehicle electrification, managing battery management systems and charging infrastructure. Novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into CGMs for improved driver convenience, advanced driver assistance systems, and active safety features. The market is witnessing structural changes with OEMs focusing on revenue growth through the development of innovative subsegments, such as Level 2 autonomous driving systems. CGMs also facilitate data sharing and communication between vehicles and the outside world, enabling real-time vehicle monitoring and remote diagnostics. The manufacturing process for CGMs is undergoing significant changes, with robotic efficiency and accuracy becoming key priorities to meet the increasing demand for these advanced modules. Despite the challenges posed by vehicle weight and emissions regulations, the market for CGMs is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Central Gateway Module Market is a dynamic and evolving sector, encompassing Powertrain, Safety, Comfort, Infotainment, Data sharing, Communication, Control, and Driver convenience systems. The market is driven by the demand for advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Vehicle electrification and telematics are key trends, with vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication gaining traction. The market is complex, with numerous subsegments, structural changes, and intense competition. OEMs are prioritizing product innovation, scalability, and inorganic growth to stay ahead. Novel technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing manufacturing processes, enhancing accuracy and consistency. The market is segmented into Light Duty Vehicles (LDV) and Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV), with revenue growth expected in both segments. However, supplier bargaining power, raw material costs, and supply chain disruptions pose challenges. The market is divided into the Active Quadrant, Cutting Edge Quadrant, Innovator Quadrant, and Emerging Quadrant, with each focusing on different product types, processes, and distribution channels. The market is influenced by economic revival, public transport, passenger cars, and winning strategies of key players. The market is expected to recover from the impact of lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, with revenue growth anticipated in the coming years. The future of the market lies in Level 4 autonomous vehicles, active safety systems, and driver assistance technologies.

