Automotive Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2022 with Kyocera, CeramTec, NGK Spark Plug, CoorsTek & Morgan Advanced Materials Dominating

The automotive ceramics market is expected to grow from USD 1.59 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.05 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Automotive ceramics find application in various automotive applications due to their unique properties. Contrary to conventional materials (metals & plastics), automotive ceramic products are lighter in weight, durable, and have better corrosion resistance properties. These factors are expected to drive the automotive ceramics market during the forecast period.

The automotive ceramics market has been classified on the basis of material into alumina oxide ceramic, titanate oxide ceramic, zirconia oxide ceramic, and others. Among materials, the zirconia oxide ceramic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconia oxide ceramics are known to have very high resistance to crack propagation and, hence, are preferred over other ceramics for applications requiring superior properties.

Automotive components manufactured from zirconia oxide ceramics are expensive than other oxide ceramics. Owing to properties such as their high density, high fracture toughness, high flexural strength, and high chemical resistance properties, leading market players prefer zirconia oxide ceramics to manufacture automotive components and parts.



On the basis of application, the automotive ceramics market has been classified into automotive engine parts, automotive exhaust systems, automotive electronics, and others. The automotive engine parts application segment is projected to lead the automotive ceramics market during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of automotive ceramics in spark plugs, glow plugs, high-pressure pumps, electronic fuel pumps, valves, sealing & insulation rings, and others. The automotive electronics application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Excellent Properties of Automotive Ceramics

5.2.1.2 Increased Use as an Alternative to Metals and Plastics

5.2.1.3 Stringent Gas Emission Regulations Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Than Their Metal and Alloy Counterparts

5.2.2.2 Customization Required for Specific Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Low-Cost Production Technologies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand From Automotive Electronics Applications and in Battery-Powered Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Pertaining to Recyclability and Reparability

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.7 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.2 Trends and Forecasts of GDP

5.9.3 Trends of the Automotive Industry



