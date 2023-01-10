Automotive Chassis System Market is Set to be Valued at Around US$ 98.6 Billion by year 2031-end | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in adoption rate of electric vehicles globally has propelled demand for lightweight materials in automotive chassis systems

Adoption of aluminum alloy chassis is likely to increase revenue of companies in the automotive chassis system industry

Asia Pacific and North America are projected to be lucrative markets, driven by thriving automobile industry and rise in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive chassis manufacturers are seeking lightweight materials to improve the fuel economy of modern automobiles. Demand for aluminum alloy chassis is set to present attractive opportunities for companies in the global automotive chassis system industry. The market was valued at US$ 59.7 Bn in 2021.



Rapid penetration of electric vehicles in several countries in the past few years has propelled automotive chassis system market development. Sales of electric cars have increased significantly in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, which spurred demand for lightweight and robust automotive chassis system. Furthermore, increase in sales of SUVs in India and the U.S. has led to increase in revenue of automotive chassis manufacturers.

Key Findings of Study

Increased Commercialization of Electric Vehicles Presents Lucrative Opportunities: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are adopting lightweight and robust chassis systems to improve battery life and fuel efficiency. Increase in utilization of lightweight structural materials in battery-powered pickup trucks has led to significant improvement in fuel efficiency. Rise in trend of electrification in the transportation sector presents lucrative opportunities for automotive chassis manufacturers, which is likely to broaden automotive chassis system market outlook. Use of lightweight and robust chassis materials has increased in the body of long-haul electric vehicles.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for lightweight materials for vehicle bodies is ascribed to focus of automakers and OEMs on fuel efficiency, while maintaining security and performance standards. Utilization of alloys in vehicle chassis reduces fuel consumption considerably.

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in several countries is expected to drive global automotive chassis system market growth. Automotive companies are seeking chassis systems that enable them to incorporate more compact and lower cost battery, thus helping in the penetration of EVs in developing regions of the world.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific was a lucrative market in 2021, driven by substantial demand for automotive chassis systems in commercial and passenger vehicles. Increase in purchasing power parity of the population of China is bolstering the market in Asia Pacific .

was a lucrative market in 2021, driven by substantial demand for automotive chassis systems in commercial and passenger vehicles. Increase in purchasing power parity of the population of is bolstering the market in . North America and Europe are lucrative markets. Growth of these markets during the forecast period is likely to be fueled by presence of several prominent OEMs and a large consumer base for electric vehicles. Consumers in these regions are seeking hybrid electric vehicles with high electric range in order to gain fuel economy benefits.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive chassis system market are Detroit Diesel Corporation., Dana Limited, Meritor, Tower International, MAHLE GmbH, Magna International Inc., KLT-Auto, Benteler International AG, American Axle, and Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG. These companies have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion in order to gain automotive chassis system market share.

Automotive Chassis System Market Segmentation

Component

Suspension Ball Joints



Cross Axis Joints



Tie Rods



Stabilizer Links



Control Arms



Knuckles and Hubs

Chassis Type

Backbone Chassis



Ladder Chassis



Monocoque Chassis



Modular Chassis



Others

Chassis Material

Aluminum Alloy



Mild Steel



High Speed Steel



Others (carbon fiber composite, etc.)

EV Type

BEV



PHEV



HEV

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Hatchback





Sedan





Utility Vehicles



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Duty Trucks



Buses and Coaches

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

