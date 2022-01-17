Automotive Clutch Actuator Market size to increase by USD 5.66 Bn | 48% Growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems

The rising consumer demand for comfort and safety is driving automakers to shift from manual to automatic transmissions. The automatic transmission offers a better driving experience and is very handy in stop-and-go traffic as there is no need to operate the clutch. The adoption of vehicles with automatic transmission is gaining more traction in developing countries such as India. With the growing sales of vehicles with automatic transmission systems, the demand for automotive clutch actuators is expected to increase during the forecast period. Besides, the recovery of the global economy is attracting significant investments from automotive manufacturers and suppliers, especially in developing regions such as Brazil. For instance, in August 2019, Volkswagen announced an investment of USD 577 million in its automotive plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Such developments will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

With 48% of the growth originating from APAC, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2021-2025.

The rapid economic development of several countries and increasing per-capita incomes are expected to boost the growth of the automotive clutch actuator market in APAC. The region is home to major automotive brands such as Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor, Mazda Motor, Honda Motor, and Hyundai Motor. Also, foreign automobile brands such as General Motors, Ford Motor, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen also have a strong presence in the region and are offering vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions. All these factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive clutch actuator market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By application, the passenger cars segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2020. The rapid adoption of automatic transmission passenger vehicles is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing number of racing championships and the rising demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced vehicles are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Knorr Bremse AG, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

