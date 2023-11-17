Automotive clutch actuator market to grow by USD 7.60 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG, Buhler Motor GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG, many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive clutch actuator market is estimated to grow by USD 7.60 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.68%. The automotive clutch actuator market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive clutch actuator market are ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG, AVTEC Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, CTS Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Magna International Inc., Nidec Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Taizhou Juhang Automation Equipement Technology Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Wabtec Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Clutch Actuator Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers automotive clutch actuators for use in test benches for transmissions, gearboxes, drivetrains, and powertrains.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a number of important automotive brands, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, is the main factor that has significantly contributed to market growth in the region. The main countries in the North American region that have a significant impact on market growth are the US and Canada.

Impactful driver- Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems

Rise in demand for automatic transmission systems Key Trend - Advancements in actuator technology

- Advancements in actuator technology Major Challenges - Preference for cars with manual transmission in European economies

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The passenger cars segment has been greatly contributed by the widespread use of automatic transmissions in cars. Furthermore, the high demand for automatic transmissions of passenger cars is making it more and more likely that electronic systems will be adopted in car transmission systems.

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

