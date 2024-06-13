Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market size is set to grow by USD 94.5 million from 2024-2028, High preference for manual transmission systems in Europe boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive clutch release bearing market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.46% during the forecast period. High preference for manual transmission systems in Europe is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of 3D printing for automotive components. However, high cost of cvt spurs the adoption of automatic transmission vehicles poses a challenge. Key market players include AB SKF, Aetna Bearing Co., Alcon Components Ltd., CK Birla Group, GMB CORP., JTEKT Corp., KG International FZCO, Med Engineering Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Seco Global Co. Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Texspin Bearings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tilton Engineering Inc., Valeo SA, Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.46% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 94.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled AB SKF, Aetna Bearing Co., Alcon Components Ltd., CK Birla Group, GMB CORP., JTEKT Corp., KG International FZCO, Med Engineering Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Seco Global Co. Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Texspin Bearings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tilton Engineering Inc., Valeo SA, Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

The automotive clutch release bearing market is experiencing a significant trend with the increasing use of 3D printing for manufacturing automotive components, including clutch release bearings. Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, constructs objects layer by layer using digital model data. This technique offers advantages such as improved part quality, reduced support volume, and reduced manufacturing costs. As the technology advances, both simple and complex automotive parts are expected to be manufactured using 3D printing, leading to its widespread adoption over traditional methods. This trend, coupled with the replacement demand for clutch release bearings, will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Clutch Release Bearing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for transmissions in vehicles. Carbon bearings and metal bearings are commonly used in clutch release systems. These bearings ensure smooth transmission of power from the engine to the transmission.

The trend towards fuel efficiency and vehicle performance is driving the market for advanced clutch release bearings. Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and durable bearings to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to create new opportunities in the market. Overall, the Automotive Clutch Release Bearing market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global automotive clutch release bearing market faces challenges due to the increasing adoption of Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) systems. CVTs, which account for approximately 20% of a vehicle's cost, use a torque converter with a lockup clutch, eliminating the need for clutch release bearings.

However, the complex design and high production costs of CVT systems limit their use in mid- and luxury-segment vehicles. Additionally, the cost of repairing or replacing CVT systems is significantly higher than for manual transmission systems, making vehicles with CVTs more expensive to own. These factors are hindering the growth of the automotive clutch release bearing market.

The Automotive Clutch Release Bearing market faces several challenges. The use of vehicles is increasing, leading to higher demand for clutch release bearings. However, the production process involves complex manufacturing techniques and precise tolerances. This makes the production cost high and results in longer lead times. Additionally, the materials used in the bearings must be durable and able to withstand extreme temperatures and pressures.

The high cost of raw materials and the need for regular maintenance also pose challenges to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles may impact the demand for clutch release bearings in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Type 2.1 Pushing-type clutch release bearing

2.2 Pull-type clutch release bearing Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger car segment drives the growth of the global automotive clutch release bearing market, accounting for a large production volume and value. Manual transmissions, AMT, and DCT systems are major contributors. However, the increasing adoption of CVT systems, which use torque converters and eliminate the need for clutch release bearings, is expected to decrease OEM demand. Replacement demand will continue to grow due to the increasing number of passenger cars and technological innovations like safety features.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Clutch Release Bearing market encompasses the production and supply of clutch release bearings for various automobile applications. These components are integral to automatic transmission systems, specifically in the engagement and disengagement of manual transmissions. Clutch release bearings facilitate power transmission from the engine to the transmission input shaft, utilizing friction and pressure to operate the clutch disc and pressure plate.

Factors influencing the market include the longevity of vehicles and the demand in the auto market. Reasons for failure may include heat, low clutch fluid level, or excessive pedal play. Manufacturers focus on improving the design and materials to enhance the bearing's resistance to wear and tear. The automotive clutch release bearing market continues to evolve, catering to the needs of the power transmission industry in automobile production.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Clutch Release Bearing market encompasses the production and supply of clutch release bearings used in various automotive applications. These components play a crucial role in the transmission system, facilitating the engagement and disengagement of the clutch. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for automatic transmissions.

The clutch release bearings are available in various materials, including bronze, steel, and composite, catering to diverse automotive requirements. The market is also influenced by trends like the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, which may impact the demand for traditional clutch release bearings. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by these factors and advancements in technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Type

Pushing-type Clutch Release Bearing



Pull-type Clutch Release Bearing

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio