Automotive Coatings Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Volume (MT) & Value ($m) Forecasts by Technology (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Powder, UV-Cured), by Product (Primer, Basecoat, Electrocoat, Clearcoat), by Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Chemical Companies
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Coatings market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $22.3 Billion in 2018.
• Global Automotive Coatings Market Report Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• Regional Automotive Coatings Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• North America Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• U.S. Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of North America Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• U.K. Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• France Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Italy Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Spain Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• China Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Japan Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• India Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• LAMEA Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• Brazil Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Saudi Arabia Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• South Africa Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of LAMEA Automotive Coatings Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Coatings Submarket Technology Forecasts From 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• Primer Forecast 2018-2028
• Basecoat Forecast 2018-2028
• Electrocoat Forecast 2018-2028
• Clearcoat Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive Coatings Submarket by Resin Type Forecasts From 2018-2028 In Volume (MT) & Market Value ($M)
• Acrylic Forecast 2018-2028
• Epoxy Forecast 2018-2028
• Polyurethane Forecast 2018-2028
• Others Forecast 2018-2028
• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Automotive Coatings Markets From 2018-2028
• Profiles Of The Leading Automotive Coatings Companies
• Axalta Coating Systems
• BASF
• PPG Industries
• Kansai Paint
• Nippon Paint
• Bayer AG
• KCC Corporation
• Valspar Corporation
• AkzoNobel
• Sherwin-Williams
• Berger Paints
• Cabot Corporation
• Clariant
• NOROO Paint and Coatings
• Kapci Coatings
• The Dow Chemical Company
3M Company
Ace Hardware Corporation
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Aisin Seiki
AkzoNobel
Arkema Coating Resins
Arkema SA
Asian Paints
Auto Alliance Thailand
Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Huajia Coatings
Bajaj Allianz
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Bayer MaterialScience
Berger International Ltd
Berger Paints
BMW
BMW Manufacturing
BNB Coatings
Bolix SA
Bollig & Kemper GmbH & Co.,
Bosch
Cabot Corporation
CARSTAR
Charoen Pokphand Group (CP)
Chemetall
Clariant
Continental
Covestro
Cuming Microwave Corporation
Denso
DIC Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
DPI Holdings Co. Ltd
DuPont
Evonik
Faurecia
Ford
Formosa Plastics Corporation
General Motors
Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry Co., Ltd
HDFC ERGO
Hino Motors
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Honda Automobile
ICICI Lombard
Inver Group,
Isuzu Motors
Johnson Controls
KAC Korea Autoglass Corporation
Kanoo Group
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Kapci Coatings
KCC Corporation
KCC Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.
KCC Mineral Resources Co.
KCC Paints, Kumgang Leisure Co.
Kronos, Inc.
Lear
Lubrizol Corporation
Magna International
Mazda
Mazda-Auto Alliance
McLaren Automotive
Mercedes-Benz Thailand
Metekote Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
NB Coatings.
New India Assurance
Nippe Trading Co., Ltd.
Nippon Bee Chemical Co. Ltd
Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd.
Nippon Paints
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.,
Nissan Motors
Noroo Coil Coatings
NOROO Paints & Coatings.
Oriental Insurance
PPG Industries, Inc.
Quest
SAIC Motor Corp, China,
Shanghai Kinlita Chemical
Sherwin-Williams
Suzuki Motor
Tata AIG
Tata Motors
The Dow Chemical Company
Toyota Motors
Tronox Limited
Valspar Corporation
Volvo Car Thailand.
Wuthelam Holdings Ltd.
Yazaki
Yongjia Group
ZF Friedrichshafen
