Automotive Coatings Market Will Reach USD 24550 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 3.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Coatings Market is segmented by Type - Body Coatings, Interior Parts Coatings, Exterior Parts Coatings, Refinish Coatings, by Application - Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Automotive Coatings market size is estimated to be worth USD 20350 million in 2022. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 24550 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Coatings Market Are

The increasing demand for high-performance, low maintenance, and cost-effective plastic coating solutions, stringent environmental regulations, and preference for powder coatings will fuel the growth of the market.

The booming EV industry for reducing carbon emissions will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25V8491/global-automotive-coatings

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS MARKET

Automotive coatings are cost-effective and provide longer-lasting solutions. They improve shine, and aesthetic appeal, along with enhancing the metallic hues on vehicles. The coatings produce durable surfaces, maximize efficiency and meet environmental regulations. This will foster the growth of the automotive coatings market in the forthcoming years. They form a protective layer against UV radiation, foreign particles, extreme temperature changes, and acid rain.

Government authorities around the world are enacting strict guidelines for using harmful chemicals and labeling. Hence manufacturers are introducing customized eco-friendly water soluble body coating solutions for producing fuel-efficient vehicles. This in turn will surge the growth of the global automotive coatings market. Body-weight reduction is crucial for mitigating environmental concerns and achieving fuel efficiency. The use of composite materials like Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic( CFRP) with aluminum or magnesium alloy is increasing. Coatings and structural adhesives combine together to provide a lightweight and high-strength body.

Powder coatings are solvent-free and do not release volatile organic compounds. They make cars lighter and enhance the rolling resistance of tires to manufacture fuel-efficient vehicles. This will augment the growth of the automotive coatings market in the coming years. The process is carried out in such a way that water and energy consumption is less and waste is decreased.

Automakers are transitioning towards electric vehicles. These cars require specialized coatings for protecting their technology and slick interiors with better-looking paints. There is a huge preference for functional coatings which in turn will drive the growth of the global automotive coatings market. Battery packs require protection from electromagnetic interference and need to maintain inner temperature control for durability and efficiency. Coatings have effective dielectric properties that prevent tension between metal parts and eliminate the chances of fire damage. It resists corrosion and protects the sensors from continuous wear and tear.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-25V8491/Global_Automotive_Coatings_Market

AUTOMOTIVE COATINGS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the body coatings segment will grow the highest with a market share of 45%.

Based on application, the passenger cars segment will maintain dominance in the automotive coatings market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-pacific will be the most lucrative with a market share of 50%. This is due to the growing production and sales of automobiles in countries like China, India, Japan, and Thailand. Cheap labor and the availability of a large workforce are also contributing to the growth.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-25V8491/Global_Automotive_Coatings_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-25V8491/Global_Automotive_Coatings_Market

Key players

DowDuPont

Huntsman International

Ecolab

Clariant

BASF

Berryman Chemicals

Innospec

Varichem International

Eunisell Chemicals

Hexion

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-25V8491/Global_Automotive_Coatings_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-25V8491&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Coating Resins market size is estimated to be worth USD 26370 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the review period.

- The global Heat Resistant Coating market size is estimated to be worth USD 5343 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6799.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

- The global Metal Coatings market size is estimated to be worth USD 14410 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19400 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the review period.

- The global Green Coatings market size is estimated to be worth USD 87040 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 114660 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

- The global antimicrobial coatings market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

- Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Extrusion Coating Resins Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Packaging Coatings Market Outlook 2022

- Global Architectural Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Wood Coatings Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins For Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- High-density Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 80690 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 97470 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global High Purity Quartz market size is estimated to be worth USD 611950 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 803340 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

- The Containerboard market was valued at USD 155920 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 198430 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 4.1% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

- The global Water Electrolysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 263.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 733.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period.

- The global methionine market size was valued at USD 6423 million and it is expected to reach USD 8380.2 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Maleic Anhydride market size is projected to reach USD 4963.6 million by 2027, from USD 3145.3 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 14660 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 23790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

- The global Bentonite market size is estimated to be worth USD 1422.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1640.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the review period.

- The global Polyurethane market size is estimated to be worth USD 79510 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 97740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The polyolefins market was valued at USD 133.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 446.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 122550 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 142120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the review period.

- The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be worth USD 1108.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1346.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Automotive Coatings Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports