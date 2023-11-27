Automotive Cockpit Module Market to grow by USD 24.74 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp. and Garmin Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cockpit module market is estimated to grow by USD 24.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.33%. The automotive cockpit module market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive cockpit module market are Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hyundai Motor Co., Inteva Products LLC, Lear Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, TomTom NV, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Visteon Corp., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

DENSO Corp. - The company offers an automotive cockpit module that includes various systems such as driving environment recognition systems, vehicle dynamic control systems, collision safety systems, visibility support systems, cockpit information systems, and others.

Garmin Ltd. - The company offers automotive cockpit modules such as the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System, the premiere integrated and multi-function solution for Volvo Penta engines and steering systems.

Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - The company offers automotive cockpit modules and smart surfaces, incorporating lighting solutions, new functionalities, and decorative inserts.

The company offers automotive cockpit modules and smart surfaces, incorporating lighting solutions, new functionalities, and decorative inserts. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market, with a 29% contribution to the global market growth. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets in the world. It is also a prime offshore location for automotive manufacturing. This growth is driven by government incentives, low costs, and raw material advantages. The region is also experiencing extreme competition among OEMs, which are leveraging their cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise in the field of automotive cockpits. This will include instrument panels, instrument clusters, and electronic controls.

Impactful driver- Adoption of advanced HMI in mass-segment vehicles

Adoption of advanced HMI in mass-segment vehicles Key Trend - Maturing autonomous vehicles concept

- Maturing autonomous vehicles concept Major Challenges - Increasing cost pressure faced by automotive OEMs

Market Segmentation

The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. The increased production and sales volume in the global automotive market drives the segment growth. In order to make road transportation safer, governments worldwide have established several committees. Emergency calls and stolen vehicle assistance in vehicles are telematics services, which are instructed to Russia, Brazil, and many countries in Europe.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Automotive Cockpit Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

