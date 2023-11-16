Automotive Communication Protocols Market to grow by USD 637.98 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Broadcom Inc., Continental AG and Elmos Semiconductor AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive communication protocols market is estimated to grow by USD 637.98 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.11%. The automotive communication protocols market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive communication protocols market are Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH, Speedgoat GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Amphenol Communications Solutions, Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Vector Informatik GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as signal integrity, multi-row BTB, and high-speed edge cards.
  • Continental AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as CANbus which resolve multiple messages on the line by way of ranking each message.
  • Elmos Semiconductor AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, and predefined system functions.
  For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is a major contributing country to the regional market growth due to factors including the high-volume adoption of vehicles in the region. the countries in the region enjoy a cost advantage compared to developed countries owing to proximity to manufacturing plants.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing electrification in vehicles
  • Key Trend - Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles
  • Major Challenges - Data security concerns

 Market Segmentation

  • The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. Automakers are increasingly focusing on enhancing the safety level of passenger cars by adopting advanced safety functions that need secure communications. Consequently, such factors fuel the demand for automotive communication protocols at a rapid pace. Furthermore, there is an addition of new features by OEMs to gain market share as well as various government regulations requiring additional safety, fuel efficiency, and security features.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.69

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

