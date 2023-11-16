Automotive Communication Protocols Market to grow by USD 637.98 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Broadcom Inc., Continental AG and Elmos Semiconductor AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive communication protocols market is estimated to grow by USD 637.98 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.11%. The automotive communication protocols market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive communication protocols market are Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH, Speedgoat GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Amphenol Communications Solutions, Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Vector Informatik GmbH. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as signal integrity, multi-row BTB, and high-speed edge cards.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as CANbus which resolve multiple messages on the line by way of ranking each message.

Elmos Semiconductor AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, and predefined system functions.

The company offers automotive communication protocols such as advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, and predefined system functions. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is a major contributing country to the regional market growth due to factors including the high-volume adoption of vehicles in the region. the countries in the region enjoy a cost advantage compared to developed countries owing to proximity to manufacturing plants. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing electrification in vehicles

Key Trend - Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles

Major Challenges - Data security concerns

Market Segmentation

The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. Automakers are increasingly focusing on enhancing the safety level of passenger cars by adopting advanced safety functions that need secure communications. Consequently, such factors fuel the demand for automotive communication protocols at a rapid pace. Furthermore, there is an addition of new features by OEMs to gain market share as well as various government regulations requiring additional safety, fuel efficiency, and security features.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

