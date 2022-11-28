Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive composite suspension components market to 2027 by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg lay up and compression molding) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the automotive composite suspension components market looks promising with opportunities in the markets of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles market. The global automotive composite suspension components market is expected to reach an estimated $125.8 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve high fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of CFRP leaf springs for heavy commercial vehicles.



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive composite suspension components market by components, vehicle, process, and region as follows:



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Leaf Spring

â€¢ Coil Spring

â€¢ Stabilizer Bar



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Passenger car and light commercial vehicle

â€¢ Medium and heavy commercial vehicles

â€¢ Others



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Resin Transfer Molding

â€¢ Prepreg Lay Up

â€¢ Compression Molding



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Composite Suspension Components Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive composite suspension components companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive composite suspension components companies profiled in this report include.

â€¢ Liteflex.

â€¢ Sogefi Group

â€¢ Mubea Fahrwerkstechnologien

â€¢ IFA Composite

â€¢ Henderickson

â€¢ Benteler

â€¢ Hyperco

â€¢ ARC Industries

Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will remain the largest and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composite leaf springs to reduce vehicle weight.

â€¢ Leaf springs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because composite leaf springs are lighter weight and offer better durability compared to steel springs.

â€¢ Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Features of Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Automotive composite suspension components market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by components, vehicle, process and region

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Automotive composite suspension components market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the automotive composite suspension components market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive composite suspension components market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive composite suspension components market size?

Answer: The global automotive composite suspension components market is expected to reach an estimated $125.8 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive composite suspension components market?

Answer: The automotive composite suspension components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive composite suspension components market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve high fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for automotive composite suspension components?

Answer: Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles are the major end use industries for automotive composite suspension components.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive composite suspension components market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of CFRP leafsprings for heavy commercial vehicles.

Q6. Who are the key automotive composite suspension components companies?



Q7.

Which automotive composite suspension components segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that leaf springs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because composite leaf springs are lighter weight and offer better durability compared to steel springs

Q8: In automotive composite suspension components market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global automotive composite suspension components market by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg lay up and compression molding) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to automotive composite suspension components market or related to automotive composite suspension components market share, automotive composite suspension components market analysis, and automotive composite suspension components market size, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



