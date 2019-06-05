Automotive Composites Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Value & Volume (KT) Forecasts by Type of Composite Material (Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC), Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), and Creamic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Type of Polymer Material (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) (Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Thermoplastic Polymers (PP, PA, HPP, Other) & Thermoset Polymers (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Vinyl Ester, Phenolics) Plus Leading Companies and Regional Analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977633/?utm_source=PRN



The use of composites in the automotive sector is rapidly evolving. Once limited to high end and premium segments, car manufacturers are increasingly starting to use composite materials for the production of urban and mid-segment cars.



The pressures of increasingly stringent emissions regulations are driving manufacturers towards lighter weight vehicles and this is most easily achieved through utilising more advanced composite materials. Thus , the automotive industry has shifted its focus to light-weight materials. Indeed, composites such as carbon fibre are increasingly sought as a substitute of steel and aluminium to materialise opportunities for light-weighting which could further enable higher fuel efficiency.



The first serious attempt at using carbon composites in a mid-segment vehicle was on BMW's i3. The BMW i3 is an electric car which means that the use of carbon fibre makes even more economic sense because lithium-ion batteries are expensive. Less weight means a smaller battery pack, which provides a worthwhile cost-benefit to using carbon fibre. However, the incorporation of carbon fibre into lower-end vehicles, such as BMW's electric i3, has brought new standards and knowledge in the production of carbon fibre and its usage in this high-volume segment which leads to a virtuous cycle of increased economies of scale and which encourages wider deployment of composites.



The analyst has quantfied the automotive composites market at $18.51bn in 2019.



Reasons to buy

• Learn where the automotive composites market is headed

• Understand how the technology can be monetised

• See where the business opportunities are

• Compare your own evaluations with a second opinion

• Discover who the leading pleyers are within this market space

• See what the barriers to entry are likely to be



Featured content

Global And National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 Illustrate The Market Progression

Automotive Composites Market, By Type Submarkets Forecasts From 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast For Type Of Polymer Matrix Composites 2019-2029

– Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Metal Matrix Composite (MMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast For Material 2019-2029

– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast By Type Of Polymer 2019-2029

– Thermoplastic Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– PP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– PA Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– HPP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Others Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Thermosets Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Epoxy Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Polyurethane Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Vinyl Ester Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Phenolics Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast By Component 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Interior Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Body Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Engine & Drivetrain Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Other Automotive Composite Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Composites Raw Materials Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Metal Matrix Composites Raw Materials Submarket Overview 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Regional and Leading National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Americas Automotive Market Sales – Historical Data and Forecasts 2005-2016

US Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

U.S. Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017-2029

Canadian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Canadian Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029

Brazilian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Brazilian Automotive Market – Car Passenger Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2028

Rest of Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016andForecast 2019-2029

Chinese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Chinese Automotive Market- Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2019-2029

Indian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Indian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Japanese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Japanese Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

South Korean Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

South Korean Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029

Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

European Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

European Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

UK Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

UK Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005 -2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029

German Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

German Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

French Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

French Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029

Italian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Italian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Spanish Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Spanish Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Russian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Russian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales –Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Netherlands Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Netherlands Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)



Rest of The World (RoW) Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

• Profiles Of The Leading Vehicle Manufacturers In The Automotive Composites Market

– BMW AG

– Daimler AG

– Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

– Ford Motor Company

– General Motors (GM)

– Hyundai-Kia

– PSA Peugeot-Citroen

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– Volkswagen Group

• Profiles Of The Leading Automotive Composites Companies

– AGY Overview

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– DowDuPont Inc.

– Gurit Holding AG

– Johnson Controls Company

– Saertex Overview

– Scott Bader

– SGL Group

– Teijin (Toho Tenax)

– TenCate

– Toray Industries



The Automotive Composites market is forecast for strong growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 331 table, charts and graphs, this 395 page report will be of interest to you.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977633/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

