Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2023-2027: Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive connected car platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,694.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For automotive connected car platform market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

Rental companies adopting the connected car platform to attract customers is an emerging trend in the market.

is an emerging trend in the market. Through this platform, the users are allowed to control the car and driver consoles from their smartphones. They can also control these functions through a device mounted inside the car.

Additionally, this platform also allows custom features like music and video streaming through online apps.

The primary objective of these rental companies is to engage customers in using their app for more time, which will benefit customer attraction and retention.

This trend is expected to be a positive driver for the market as it opens a new revenue avenue for the market player. Therefore, these factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Global automotive connected car platform market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automotive connected car platform market– Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (Infotainment services and Telematics services), and technology (Integrated solutions, Embedded solutions, and Tethered solutions).

The infotainment services will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Nowadays, OEMs are investing in the development of unique infotainment service offerings for their models, which can be a differentiating factor for the company against the competitors. Currently, touchscreens, voice recognition, and handwriting recognition are widely used in vehicles as mediums to give input to drivers. Earlier the hardware cost associated with these devices was high until the recent past. Hence, the adoption of infotainment systems has significantly increased. Therefore, the segment is expected to remain dominant in the global automotive connected car platform market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive connected car platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive-connected car platform market.

APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American passenger car market is dominated by senior car buyers. The average age of car buyers is about 52 years, and one-third of the population in the region is between 51 to 65 years of age. As the population of age above 50 years has a high income in this region they have the potential to invest in luxuries. All these factors trigger the need for enhanced comfort and safety levels in North America and are expected to be the driving factors during the forecast period.

Global automotive connected car platform market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in the adoption of cloud technologies and IoT to reduce the capital expenditure in developing connected car platforms is notably driving the market growth .

is notably driving the market growth M2M platforms help the MNOs to reduce capital expenditure and time-to-market (TTM) for product or service launches. Cloud-based platforms help MNOs manage, assemble, and develop services.

In addition, the platforms help telecommunication operators integrate, develop, market, and support M2M connectivity and cloud services across business segments such as retail and automotive.

With a push of a button, the system would assist owners by locating fuel and charging stations, receiving traffic prompts and restaurant offers, predicting maintenance needs, and providing live customer-care assistance. Therefore, these factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Cybersecurity breach issues negatively impact technology adoption which acts as a major challenge to market growth.

which acts as a major challenge to market growth. Wireless communication systems are used by automotive telematics applications in in-vehicle information systems. These systems are prone to hacking and theft of information.

In addition, the major concern is the passage of malware through in-vehicle entertainment and information systems to other in-car networks such as CAN buses. This malware may link the in-vehicle entertainment and information systems to the automobile's critical functions.

Therefore, hackers can get control of the vehicle's central functions, such as the engine and brakes, by connecting the laptop or mobile devices to the automobile's onboard port.

Furthermore, several other security vulnerabilities arise from the insertion of multiple web applications and Bluetooth in automobiles.

These applications provide access to social media applications as well as personal contacts. Therefore, these factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Connected Car Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive connected car platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive connected car platform market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive Connected Car Platform Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive connected car platform market vendors

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,694.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbiquity Inc., AppDirect Inc., AT and T Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., CloudMade, Connexion Telematics Ltd., GlobalLogic Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Insurance and Mobility Solutions, Intellias group, KaaIoT Technologies LLC, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Otonomo Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

