Automotive Connectivity: In-Depth V2X Market Growth Opportunities Revealed for North America and Europe's Passenger Vehicle Sectors

The world of automotive technology is rapidly evolving with the integration of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems, which are set to revolutionize the passenger vehicle markets in North America and Europe. A new, comprehensive research publication discussing these cutting-edge developments has been added to our shelve of advanced market analytics.

The publication delivers a granular analysis of the V2X technological advancements that are propelling the automotive sector toward unprecedented levels of connectivity. In this report, insights stem from robust discussions with industry forerunners, including Tier-3 semiconductor providers, Tier-1 technology suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The study casts a spotlight on the contemporary market landscape, highlighting the diverse communication modes at play within the V2X ecosystem. It dives into the core trajectories and emerging trends pertaining to Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) that are poised to become the backbone of future smart city infrastructure.

Key Insights from the Study:

An overview of market drivers and restraints governing the adoption of V2X technologies in the passenger vehicle sector.

In-depth market forecasts focusing on the top 5 leading premium and volume OEMs in North America and Europe .

and . Exclusive evaluation of V2X vehicle production trends, cost structures, and the competitive scenarios.

Insightful analyses of the strategic initiatives and partnerships shaping the V2X landscape.

In line with the burgeoning V2X market, the research encompasses a critical examination of the prevalent and upcoming communication standards that are instrumental in facilitating robust inter-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure networks.

As the automotive industry ventures into the realms of advanced connectivity, safety, and automation, this publication stands as an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of the V2X growth opportunities that are defining the future of mobility in the vibrant markets of North America and Europe.

The invaluable findings charted in this report are meant to serve as a pivotal decision-making tool for industry leaders, strategists, and innovators looking to thrive in the rapidly transforming automotive technology landscape.

