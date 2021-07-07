Automotive Connectors Market|Evolving Opportunities with Aptiv Plc and Lear Corp.|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Molex LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing electrification in modern vehicles, the booming automotive telematics market creating demand for high bandwidth connectors, and the stringent regulations pertaining to automotive safety systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Connectors Market is segmented as below:

Type

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles



o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o MEA

Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive connectors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Molex LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Connectors Market size

Automotive Connectors Market trends

Automotive Connectors Market industry analysis

Stringent regulations pertaining to automotive safety systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the absence of uniform global standards for fast charging leading to expensive charging connectors may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive connectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive connectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive connectors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Lear Corp.

Leoni AG

Molex LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yazaki Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

