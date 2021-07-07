Automotive Connectors Market|Evolving Opportunities with Aptiv Plc and Lear Corp.|Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive connectors market is set to grow by USD 7.46 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.07% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Molex LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing electrification in modern vehicles, the booming automotive telematics market creating demand for high bandwidth connectors, and the stringent regulations pertaining to automotive safety systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Connectors Market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Passenger Cars
o Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70673
Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive connectors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Molex LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Connectors Market size
- Automotive Connectors Market trends
- Automotive Connectors Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations pertaining to automotive safety systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the absence of uniform global standards for fast charging leading to expensive charging connectors may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Connectors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive connectors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive connectors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive connectors market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market- The automotive dashboard camera market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Airbag Market- The automotive airbag market is segmented by type (side airbag and front airbag) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.
- Lear Corp.
- Leoni AG
- Molex LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Yazaki Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-connectors-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article