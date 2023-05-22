Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market size to grow by 134.36 million units between 2022 and 2027; AB SKF, AIKOKU ALPHA, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive constant velocity joint market size is set to grow by 134.36 million units between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of over 5.12%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, AIKOKU ALPHA, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Comline Auto Parts Ltd., Dana Inc., ECO SHAFT (M) SDN BHD, GKN Automotive Ltd., GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co. Ltd., Hartford Technologies Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Nuova Tecnodelta Spa, Taizhou Heri Auto Parts Co. Ltd., and United Components Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks, the increasing focus on fuel efficiency, the growing investments in R and D by market players will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars: The automotive CVJ market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for passenger cars is growing due to the rapidly rising rate of urbanization and increasing disposable income.



Commercial Vehicles

End-user

OEMs



Aftermarket

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 75% to the growth of the global automotive CVJ market during the forecast period.



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive constant velocity joint market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB SKF, AIKOKU ALPHA, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Comline Auto Parts Ltd., Dana Inc., ECO SHAFT (M) SDN BHD, GKN Automotive Ltd., GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co. Ltd., Hartford Technologies Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Nuova Tecnodelta Spa, Taizhou Heri Auto Parts Co. Ltd., and United Components Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Driver

Growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks

Increasing focus on fuel efficiency

Growing investments in R and D by market players

Market Trend

Advancements in design

Advances in autonomous vehicles

Focus on decrease in size of CV joint boots

Market Challenges

High repair and replacement costs of CV joints

Growing preference for public transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Increase in on-demand online taxi providers in China

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive constant velocity joint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive constant velocity joint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive constant velocity joint market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive constant velocity joint market vendors

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2023-2027 134.36 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, AIKOKU ALPHA, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Comline Auto Parts Ltd., Dana Inc., ECO SHAFT (M) SDN BHD, GKN Automotive Ltd., GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co. Ltd., Hartford Technologies Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Nuova Tecnodelta Spa, Taizhou Heri Auto Parts Co. Ltd., and United Components Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

