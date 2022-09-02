Automotive Control Arms Market Size to Grow by USD 5.28 billion, Low Cost of Automotive Control Arms to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive control arms are important components of a vehicle's suspension system. A control arm is a hinged suspension link between the suspension hub connected with the wheel and the vehicle's chassis.

The automotive control arms market size is expected to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Control Arms Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing use of lightweight and energy-efficient materials in automotive suspension systems is one of the trends in the market.

The growing use of lightweight and energy-efficient materials in automotive suspension systems is one of the trends in the market.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 will be 3.97%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 will be 3.97%.

A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive control arms market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The low cost of automotive control arms is driving the growth of the market. Automotive control arms help in enhancing the comfort level of passengers. The average price of a complete control arm kit ranges from USD 100 to USD 250. In addition, the replacement cost of control arms ranges from USD 100 to USD 300. This includes parts, repair, and service.

The faulty control arms leading to vehicle recalls will challenge the automotive control arms during the forecast period. Factors such as wear and tear of control arm bushings may result in the irregular functioning of automotive suspension systems. Rubber bushings attached to the control arms are prone to damage due to wear and tear.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The passenger vehicles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing volume of sales of passenger vehicles in emerging and developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive control arms market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive control arms market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive control arms market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive control arms market vendors

Automotive Control Arms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

