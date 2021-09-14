Automotive Country Club Coming to Livingston County

HOWELL, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsports Gateway Howell has announced an exclusive automotive country club to be developed in Howell, MI. Motorsports Gateway is a 270-acre development just off I-96, between Michigan Avenue and Lucy Road. Approximately one mile from downtown Howell, the complex will offer private garage condominiums, traditional amenities, and a view to an exclusive driving circuit.

The first phase of the development, now open for reservations, includes a 2.2-mile European-inspired road course that can be split to run two circuits simultaneously. A luxurious member/owner pit lane clubhouse, and modern garage condominiums surround the course. Owners can be a Garage Condo owner, a Drivers Club member, or both. See more details at www.motorsportsgateway.com .

The driving circuit will follow FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) safety standards, giving drivers peace of mind as they push their vehicles to the limit. The circuit will follow the contours and elevation changes of the land as it carves through the surrounding woods of the property. A state-of-the-art automated digital marshaling system including electronic flag displays, CCTV, and numerous timing sectors will increase safety and timing data analysis capabilities. The circuit will be drivable by Summer 2023.

"It's invigorating to work with people that feel the same passion as we do to build a unique destination for the city of Howell," said Jordan Dick, founder, Motorsports Gateway Howell. "This unique project is designed to immerse automotive enthusiasts in a thrilling motorsport experience."

A limited number of garage condominiums will be built in a secure, gated community. Multiple units can also be purchased and combined into one larger unit. Each unit will be finished to a high standard with a sleek modern design, providing an upscale motorsport experience.

Every Garage Condo also includes an exterior balcony extending the full width of the unit(s), providing an expansive track-fronting view. Founding owners can expect to receive the keys to their new Garage Condo by December 2022.

"As a born and raised Detroiter, I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on this assignment and we can't wait to work with buyers to help them fulfil their dream of owning a piece of Real Estate at a track that they can count on utilizing for generations to come," said Jeff Glover, owner, Jeff Glover & Associates and listing agent for the Garage Condos. "Owning a garage condo here isn't just owning a garage, it's owning an experience that will last a lifetime and we are proud to play a small part in it."

Future development phases will include an automotive innovation park with dedicated circuit access as well as a social entertainment and event district.

Motorsports Gateway Howell will host an advance reservation event in early October. For information on this event, call Jeff Glover & Associates, (517) 969-1100 or email [email protected].

To learn more about the

Automotive Country Club, visit www.motorsportsgateway.com/

