Automotive Country Club Complex Gets Go-Ahead From City of Howell

273-Acre Automotive Country Club to break ground soon

HOWELL, Mich., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsports Gateway Howell has announced Howell City Council has approved a development plan for their exclusive Automotive Country Club in the city. The approval provides a green light to move the project forward, a major step for the project.

Motorsports Gateway garage condos perspective Motorsports Gateway course perspective

The large automotive district will offer passionate automotive enthusiasts a chance to purchase trackside garage condominiums along a European-designed driving circuit. The innovative project will also include an automotive innovation business park, a mixed-use zone for retail, entertainment, and restaurants, as well as a public nature trail.

The driving circuit on the property will be designed following FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) safety standards, giving drivers peace of mind when pushing their vehicles to the limit. The circuit will follow the contours and elevation changes of the land as it carves through the woods.

A state-of-the-art automated digital marshaling system including electronic flag displays, CCTV, and numerous timing sectors will increase safety and timing data analysis capabilities. The plan is to have the members circuit ready to drive by the summer 2023.

Located just north of I-96 between D-19/Michigan Avenue and Lucy Road, the 273-acre development has already generated significant interest, with 75 percent of the founding owner garage condo units already reserved. A limited number of founding owner units remain and are drawing interest locally and across the country.

"Since Jordan and Mark first approached the City with their vision, there has been nonstop momentum and excitement to bring this incredible asset to fruition. It continues to be an absolute pleasure to work with them on this venture. Their impeccable character and attitude, coupled with their desire to compliment the community, have been evident throughout the entire process, said Erv Suida, Howell City Manager.

Many of the project's features will be available exclusively to owners and members. Once completed, the public will be able to enjoy amenities such as the automotive innovation business park and the mixed-use zone.

"The City of Howell is a friendly and welcoming community, comprised of city staff and elected officials committed to providing the highest level of service possible, coupled with a development-friendly attitude," added Suida. "We feel these qualities, along with our beautiful historic downtown, are the main reasons Jordan and Mark selected the City of Howell for Motorsports Gateway. We are honored and sincerely look forward to the continued partnership and project success. This unique development will complement an already great community with opportunities and improvements for many years to come."

"We couldn't be more pleased with the city of Howell and the support of city council," said Jordan Dick, co-founder of the project with his father Mark Dick. "We are very excited to move this project forward and look ahead to what it will mean for the city of Howell and Detroit metropolitan area.

"The Sachse Construction team is excited and honored to help bring this world-class project to Howell, Michigan," said Ron Henry, senior vice president, Sachse Construction. "We're looking forward to working alongside our partners at Motorsports Gateway Howell to bring this first-class destination to life."

"The idea that a new state-of-the-art track, that can have multiple configurations, is going to be so close to home is fantastic. Furthermore, the condo size is exciting and will provide plenty of room for everything we can think of. You can't go wrong." said Vince Messina, garage condo founding owner.

For information on Motorsports Gateway, visit https://www.motorsportsgateway.com/garages

Artist renderings of the project here .

