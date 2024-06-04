Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market size is set to grow by USD 569.2 million from 2024-2028, Growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive crankcase ventilation system market size is estimated to grow by USD 569.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.37% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive crankcase ventilation system market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (PC, LCV, and HCV), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Changan Chongqing Chi Yang Auto Electric Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Hengst SE, MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Pacific Power Group LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Polytec Holding AG, and Wartsila Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The implementation of stringent emission norms has led automotive component manufacturers to focus on additive manufacturing technology for producing advanced, lightweight, and cost-effective components. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, allows for the precise use of raw materials, reducing waste and costs. Intricate components can be designed and manufactured using this technology, providing opportunities for advanced automotive parts.

Key components like engine parts, baking components, vehicle bodies, and transmission system components are being successfully produced. The integration of automation, data-driven technologies, and cloud computing in the automotive industry is expected to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technology, fueling the growth of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market.

The Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for improved engine performance and emission control. Companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as electronic control units and positive crankcase ventilation systems to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce harmful emissions.

Additionally, the use of lightweight materials and innovative designs is gaining popularity to minimize vehicle weight and improve overall performance. Furthermore, regulations set by governments worldwide are driving the market, as stricter emission norms necessitate the adoption of more efficient crankcase ventilation systems. Overall, the market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The automotive crankcase ventilation system market faces challenges due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). With the elimination of internal combustion engines in EVs, the demand for crankcase ventilation systems is decreasing. Government initiatives, such as tax credits and subsidies, are driving the growth of the EV market.

Renewable energy sources, like solar power, are used to recharge EVs, further reducing their environmental impact. As a result, the automotive crankcase ventilation system market is expected to experience negative growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System market faces several challenges. These include the need for efficient combustion to reduce emissions, ensuring proper sealing to prevent crankcase gases from entering the engine, and maintaining system durability against extreme temperatures and pressures. Additionally, the integration of electric and hybrid vehicles into the market presents new challenges, as these vehicles have different ventilation system requirements.

Furthermore, the drive towards lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles poses a challenge for the crankcase ventilation system's size and weight. Lastly, the increasing use of alternative fuels and the development of new engine technologies require continuous innovation in crankcase ventilation systems.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Channel 1.1 OEM

1.2 Aftermarket Application 2.1 PC

2.2 LCV

2.3 HCV Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OEM- The automotive crankcase ventilation system market caters to the sales of these systems to automobile manufacturers. Tier-1 suppliers, such as system manufacturers, supply directly to OEMs. Ford Motors and General Motors are examples of OEMs selling their systems under different brand names. Market growth is driven by the expanding automotive industry and the integral role of crankcase ventilation systems in vehicles. Despite low profit margins, high sales volumes are expected due to the increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies. This trend will support market growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Executive Summary: The Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market is a significant segment within the Internal Combustion Engine industry. This system plays a crucial role in managing Blow by gases generated during engine operation. The Crankcase is a vital component of the engine, and the system ensures the proper circulation of Engine Oil to prevent crankcase pressure build-up.

The market's Table of Contents includes sections on Product Pricing, Quantitative Analysis, and End-Applications. Political factors and Social Scenarios influence the market's Competitive Position and Winning Imperatives. The system's components include Ventilation Valves, Hoses, and Filters. Consumer Behavior and Economic Landscape are essential factors shaping the market's growth. National GDP and economic stability significantly impact the market's development.

The Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market faces challenges from increasing competition and evolving consumer preferences. However, the market's future looks promising due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. In conclusion, the Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that plays a vital role in the Internal Combustion Engine sector. Its importance lies in ensuring engine efficiency, reducing emissions, and maintaining engine health.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System market encompasses the production and supply of systems that help in managing the gases inside an engine's crankcase. These systems prevent harmful gases from entering the engine and ensure optimal engine performance.

The market is driven by factors such as stringent emission norms, increasing vehicle production, and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. The system works by using a combination of scavenging and filtration techniques to remove gases and contaminants from the crankcase.

The market is segmented based on technology, vehicle type, and region. The technology segment includes positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) and negative crankcase ventilation (NCV). The vehicle type segment includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for advanced engine technologies and the need for improved fuel efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Channel

OEM



Aftermarket

Application

PC



LCV



HCV

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio