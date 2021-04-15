Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market to Grow by USD 6.05 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

The automotive crankcase ventilation system market is driven by the growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks. In addition, the implementation of stringent emission norms is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive crankcase ventilation system market.

SUVs and pick-up trucks are used for off-roading because of various capabilities such as all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and availability of different driving modes. The sales of SUVs and pick-up trucks, especially in North America and Europe, have been increasing. Similarly, Europe and APAC countries are also experiencing a rise in demand for SUVs compared with other types of passenger cars (PCs). The market share of pick-up trucks among LCVs in Europe increased to 8.6% in 2018, and the sales of SUVs further rose in 2019. These factors will accelerate the growth of the auto parts and equipment market and contribute to the growth of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market during the forecast period.

Major Five Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Companies:

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd. manufactures and supplies PCV valves for passenger vehicles.

Alfdex AB

Alfdex AB offers an air-oil separator called Alfdex Oil Mist Separator.

Continental AG

Continental AG manufactures and designs crankcase ventilation components such as pressure sensors (fire control gauges) for diesel engines, which help in monitoring the performance of PCV systems.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. designs and develops a comprehensive array of open crankcase ventilation (OCV) systems that are primarily used in diesel engine applications.

ElringKlinger AG

ElringKlinger AG manufactures and supplies PCV valves for automotive applications.

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Passenger vehicles - size and forecast 2020-2025

LCVs - size and forecast 2020-2025

HCVs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Buses and coaches - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

