Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2026, Need For Crash And Safety Testing to Boost Growth - Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



SaaS-based

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive crash impact simulator market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market size

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market trends

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market industry analysis

This study identifies utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co.

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

AV Simulation

Dassault Systemes SE

DVExperts International Pty Ltd.

Enteknograte

Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd

ESI Group SA

Hexagon AB

Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive crash impact simulator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive crash impact simulator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash impact simulator market vendors

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 558.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co., Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., mind venture AG, Siemens AG, SimDes, TUV SUD AG, and Virtual CRASH LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 89: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ANSYS Inc.

Exhibit 93: ANSYS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ANSYS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ANSYS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ANSYS Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 98: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

10.6 ESI Group SA

Exhibit 102: ESI Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: ESI Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: ESI Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 105: ESI Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: ESI Group SA - Segment focus

10.7 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 107: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 110: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.8 Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 112: Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 120: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 TUV SUD AG

Exhibit 125: TUV SUD AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: TUV SUD AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: TUV SUD AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: TUV SUD AG - Segment focus

10.12 Virtual CRASH LLC

Exhibit 129: Virtual CRASH LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Virtual CRASH LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Virtual CRASH LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

