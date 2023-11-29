Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market to grow by USD 617.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc. and AV Simulation, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 01:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive crash impact simulator market is estimated to grow by USD 617.25 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%. The automotive crash impact simulator market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive crash impact simulator market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Cruden, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Encocam Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Siemens AG, SimDes, TECOSIM Group GmbH, TransDigm Group Inc., TUV SUD AG, VI grade GmbH, and Virtual CRASH LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as Altair Radioss which features material and rupture libraries, innovative element formulations, vehicle occupant safety, airbag deployment, and high workload throughput.
  • ANSYS Inc. - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as LS Dyna, LS-OPT, and LS Pre­Post.
  • AV Simulation - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as AVSIM, which is a high-fidelity simulator that can be used to test a wide range of crash scenarios.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The European Union (EU) countries and the UK are the major regions for the growth of the regional automotive crash impact simulator market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent automakers such as  Volkswagenwerk GmbH (Volkswagenwerk), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Mercedes-Benz), and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) boosts the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) among European consumers. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Need for crash and safety testing
  • Key Trend - Utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing
  • Major Challenges - Increasing passive safety requirements and the use of new materials for manufacturing

 Market Segmentation

  • The internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Technological developments in the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment can be observed and factors such as emission regulations, fuel efficiency standards, safety standards, and the pressure to decrease production costs fuel the segment growth. Furthermore, the ICE vehicle in the automotive vehicles industry is dominated by the ICE vehicle segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The electronic design automation (EDA) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,504.13 million.

The flight simulator market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,837.47 million.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market to increase by USD 629.21 million during 2022-2027 | Increasing infrastructural activities to drive the growth - Technavio

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market to increase by USD 629.21 million during 2022-2027 | Increasing infrastructural activities to drive the growth - Technavio

The mobile power generation equipment rentals market size is expected to grow by USD 629.21 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth...
Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market to increase by USD 4.1 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing demand from the organized retail sector to drive growth- Technavio

Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market to increase by USD 4.1 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing demand from the organized retail sector to drive growth- Technavio

The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to grow by USD 4.1 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.