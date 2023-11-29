Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market to grow by USD 617.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc. and AV Simulation, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive crash impact simulator market is estimated to grow by USD 617.25 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%. The automotive crash impact simulator market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive crash impact simulator market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Cruden, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Encocam Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Siemens AG, SimDes, TECOSIM Group GmbH, TransDigm Group Inc., TUV SUD AG, VI grade GmbH, and Virtual CRASH LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as Altair Radioss which features material and rupture libraries, innovative element formulations, vehicle occupant safety, airbag deployment, and high workload throughput.

ANSYS Inc. - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as LS Dyna, LS-OPT, and LS Pre­Post.

AV Simulation - The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as AVSIM, which is a high-fidelity simulator that can be used to test a wide range of crash scenarios.

The company offers automotive crash impact simulators such as AVSIM, which is a high-fidelity simulator that can be used to test a wide range of crash scenarios. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The European Union (EU) countries and the UK are the major regions for the growth of the regional automotive crash impact simulator market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent automakers such as Volkswagenwerk GmbH (Volkswagenwerk), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Mercedes-Benz), and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) boosts the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) among European consumers.

Impactful driver- Need for crash and safety testing

Need for crash and safety testing Key Trend - Utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing

- Utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing Major Challenges - Increasing passive safety requirements and the use of new materials for manufacturing

Market Segmentation

The internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Technological developments in the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment can be observed and factors such as emission regulations, fuel efficiency standards, safety standards, and the pressure to decrease production costs fuel the segment growth. Furthermore, the ICE vehicle in the automotive vehicles industry is dominated by the ICE vehicle segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

