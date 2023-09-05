Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is to grow by USD 13.55 million from 2022 to 2027 | The need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.39% from 2022 to 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.55 million, according to Technavio. The need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards is a key factor driving market growth. Crash tests have a key role to play in the development of new cars due to their increasing sales, which leads to increased use of crash test dummies. To address the regional safety issues, vehicle manufacturers are differentiating their products to meet international standards while at the same time meeting specific safety and emission requirements. In addition, the market is also influenced by the different test methods, with North America, Europe, and Asian Pacific countries experiencing variations in their collision angle. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2023-2027

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The automotive crash test dummies market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive crash test dummies in the market are 4a Technology GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., DEKRA SE, Dewesoft d.o.o., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., Exponent Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, Mazda Motor Corp., Plascore Inc., Siemens AG, Volkswagen AG, XSENSOR Technology Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG and others.

Company Offerings -

Kistler- The company offers automotive crash test dummies such as Thor 50M and Hybrid III 50th Th 472 0000 2 Assy.

The company offers automotive crash test dummies such as Thor and Hybrid III 50th Th 472 0000 2 Assy. 4a Technology GmbH - The company offers automotive crash test dummies such as 4activeSB and 4activePS.

The company offers automotive crash test dummies such as 4activeSB and 4activePS. Autoliv Inc. - The company offers automotive crash test dummies such as Autoliv crash test dummies.

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), Product (Male dummy, Female dummy, and Child dummy), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The necessity of improving the safety of passengers and complying with stringent safety requirements is a key factor contributing to this segment's growth. Because of the growing emphasis on assessing passenger vehicle impact and safety in a simulation crash, it is increasingly important for car manufacturers and regulatory authorities to use crash test dummies. Also, there are major players such as Humanetics who make a significant contribution to the market with their Advanced automotive crash test dummies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the automotive crash test dummies market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the automotive crash test dummies market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key players in the region are Germany , the UK, France , Italy , and Spain . The market in the region is growing due to the surge in demand for motor vehicles, as well as improved market conditions. Geopolitical developments, technical advances, and safety regulations, in particular those of Euro NCAP, have an influence on the market. Overall, due to the commitment of the sector towards enhancing safety features and complying with regulatory standards, it is expected that growth will be experienced in this focus region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increasing the average age and weight of crash test dummies is a major trend in the market. The weight of the crash test dummies shall be determined by considering the average human body weight. Originally designed in the 1970s, the male crash test dummies averaged between 165 and 170 pounds. Adoption of obese models is on the rise in the US due to differences in trauma compared with those of average weight. Additionally, the treatment of these injuries costs between USD 2 and USD 4 billion per year in the country. The recovery time is prolonged because the bone and tissue do not heal. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive crash test dummies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive crash test dummies market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive crash test dummies market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash test dummies market companies

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.15 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4a Technology GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., DEKRA SE, Dewesoft d.o.o., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., Exponent Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, Mazda Motor Corp., Plascore Inc., Siemens AG, Volkswagen AG, XSENSOR Technology Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

