Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size to Grow by USD 1.91 million with 46% of the growth contribution from North America - Exclusive Technavio Reports

Jul 14, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive cybersecurity market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.91 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a CAGR of 16.58% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global automotive cybersecurity market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. The high-level software integration into vehicle ECUs is one of the key factors influencing market growth. However, the complex vehicle ECUs that can delay the evolution of cybersecurity software will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The automotive cybersecurity market report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The passenger vehicles application segment held the largest automotive cybersecurity market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of automated passenger cars and vendors' focus on extending their product portfolio.
Regional Opportunities: 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the automotive cybersecurity market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The adoption of automated passenger cars will propel the automotive cybersecurity market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
- The automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The automotive cybersecurity market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Aptiv Plc: The company offers Smart Vehicle Architecture which simplifies complexity, unites diverse applications, and empowers the consumers to control the software that defines their vehicles.
- Argus Cyber Security Ltd.: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions which help OEMs and tier-1 companies protect private and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks and comply with cyber security regulations and standards.
- Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd.: The company offers OEM, Tier-1, and aftermarket cyber security solutions.
- ESCRYPT GmbH: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions under the brand, CycurLIB.
- Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions under the brands, AURIX and OPTIGA.
Some more players covered in the report are:
- Karamba Security Ltd.
- Lear Corp.
- RunSafe Security Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- secunet Security Networks AG
|
Automotive Cybersecurity Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16.58%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aptiv Plc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security Ltd., Lear Corp., RunSafe Security Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and secunet Security Networks AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
