Automotive Dashboard Camera Market | Evolving Opportunities with DOD Tech and Garmin Ltd. | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras, the discounts on insurance premiums for vehicles with dashboard cameras, and a large number of road accidents and road rage will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive dashboard camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

A large number of road accidents and road rage is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive dashboard camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DOD Tech

Garmin Ltd.

HP Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Nextbase

Panasonic Corp.

PAPAGO Inc.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

