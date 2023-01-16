Automotive dashboard market size to grow by USD 17.69 million units from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive dashboard market size is estimated to increase by 17.69 million units from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Global automotive dashboard market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Dashboard Market

Vendor offerings –

Continental AG - The company offers automotive dashboards where the integrated interior platform combines various displays, such as the instrument cluster and the center console display, with internet-based services to form a complete solution, under the brand name of Continental.

The company offers automotive dashboards where the integrated interior platform combines various displays, such as the instrument cluster and the center console display, with internet-based services to form a complete solution, under the brand name of Continental. Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive dashboards that use proprietary surface materials to blend comfort and craftsmanship and offer superior surface workmanship in touch, color, grain, and gloss, under the brand name DFL.

- The company offers automotive dashboards that use proprietary surface materials to blend comfort and craftsmanship and offer superior surface workmanship in touch, color, grain, and gloss, under the brand name DFL. Faurecia SE - The company offers automotive dashboards that are more personalized, predictive, and connected environments to enable occupants to make the most of their time on board, under the brand name of Faurecia.

The company offers automotive dashboards that are more personalized, predictive, and connected environments to enable occupants to make the most of their time on board, under the brand name of Faurecia. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape –

The global automotive dashboard market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive dashboards in the market are Continental AG, Visteon Corp., Faurecia SE, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Corp. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Sterling Technologies Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. among others.

The global automotive dashboard market is at its growing stage. The companies have been expanding their business with innovative dashboard systems so that they can have an edge over their competitors. The vendors in the market in focus pose stiff competition to each other in terms of the quality and features of their automotive dashboards. These companies also face high exit barriers due to the large fixed costs associated with the manufacturing of automotive dashboards making the market highly competitive.

Global automotive dashboard market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive dashboard market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles)

The passenger vehicles segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the sales of passenger cars. An automotive dashboard is considered one of the most important components in passenger cars. The rise in sales of passenger vehicles will therefore bolster the demand for automotive dashboards during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive dashboard market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive dashboard market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for automotive dashboards in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The various government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, increase in the number of EV charging stations, and the increase in participation by foreign as well as local OEMs to make EV technology more efficient and cost-effective will facilitate the automotive dashboard market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global automotive dashboard market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the automotive dashboard market is the rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems. The adoption of advanced driver assistance systems coupled with the increasing levels of electrification in vehicles are transforming the dashboards of both passenger and commercial vehicles. The trends in the automotive industry, such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicles, will shift the focus of automakers to interiors for product differentiation to attract customers. Thus, it would further propel the demand for innovative and up-to-date automotive dashboards during the forecast period.

Key trends - The technological developments creating demand for digital dashboards is another factor supporting the automotive dashboard market share growth. With the advancements in technology, newly introduced dashboards have also been integrating the display of gauges and controls, as well as information, climate control, and entertainment systems. The demand for digital dashboards is largely dependent on sales of premium and luxury vehicles, as these dashboards are of high cost due to the integration of the latest technology. The increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles will further drive the demand for digital dashboards during the forecast period leading to significant growth in the global automotive dashboard market.

Major challenges - The sharp decline in automobile production and sales will be a major challenge for the automotive dashboard market during the forecast period. All passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles have a dashboard. Therefore, the overall production and sales of automobiles will impact the global automotive dashboard market. This will reduce the demand for automotive components and parts in the global automotive market and hamper the growth of the global automotive dashboard market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive dashboard market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive dashboard market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the automotive dashboard market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive dashboard industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive dashboard camera market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentations by Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is projected to grow by USD 3.00 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market segmentation by product (single channel and dual channel), component (battery, lens, gravity sensor, GPS, microphone, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Dashboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% Market growth 2022-2026 17.69 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Continental AG, Visteon Corp., Faurecia SE, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Corp. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Sterling Technologies Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

System suppliers

Component manufacturers

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Vehicle type- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Vehicle type

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 25: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 27: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4North America Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems

8.1.2 High demand from passenger vehicle segment

8.1.3 Government regulations pertaining to in-vehicle navigation systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Sharp decline in automobile production and sales

8.2.2 Fluctuating costs of raw materials

8.2.3 Safety concerns due to faulty components in automotive dashboards

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Technological developments creating demand for digital dashboards

8.3.2 Rising demand for multi-function integrated dashboards

8.3.3 Introduction of automotive holographic dashboards

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Key News

Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Faurecia SE

Exhibit 58: Faurecia SE - Overview

Exhibit 59: Faurecia SE - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Faurecia SE - Key News

Exhibit 61: Faurecia SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Faurecia SE - Segment focus

10.6 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 63: Lear Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Lear Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Lear Corp. - Key News

Exhibit 66: Lear Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 71: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Minda Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 75: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 80: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sterling Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 82: Sterling Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Sterling Technologies Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Sterling Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 88: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Visteon Corp.

Exhibit 90: Visteon Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Visteon Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Visteon Corp. - Key News

Exhibit 93: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Visteon Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio