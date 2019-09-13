Automotive Data in the Headlights of New Stratas Advisors' Service

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors has rolled out a new automotive-centric service, Stratas AIM (Automotive Interactive Model). The model generates outputs through the consideration of a range of factors, including macroeconomic data, governmental policies (including mandates and incentives) and scrappage rates. Coverage includes light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and motorcycles. The model has a user friendly interface and visualization tools.

Stratas AIM was created in a manner to facilitate transparency and usability. It includes historical data, but more importantly it features forward-looking forecasts developed by Stratas Advisors' analysts. The model features a platform that makes it easy for clients to change inputs and to develop and analyze their own scenarios.

Stratas AIM includes the following information:

Historical data and forecasts through 2040 for annual vehicle new registrations and fleet size, segmented by powertrain technology.

Eleven powertrains for four vehicle classes: light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and two-wheelers.

Macroeconomic variables, including GDP, population, urbanization and freight movement, which drive new registration forecasts.

Alternative powertrain penetration driven by vehicle prices, fuel prices, taxes, government policies and incentives, and fuel economy.

User-modifiable inputs support development of forecast scenarios.

Default forecasts provide Stratas Advisors' views.

Access to analysts and Stratas Advisors' macroeconomic data, which is updated twice per year.

The model is available online. No download is required.

Chris Brown, a Stratas Advisors manager who led the development of the model, said, "Stratas AIM will enable users to create realistic forecasts of the future vehicle fleet and to move beyond the conventional wisdom and hype."

The model can be beneficial to automotive manufactures, refiners, infrastructure developers, suppliers, fleet operators, trading companies, financial institutions and governmental entities, according to Brown.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider to the world's fullstream energy industry across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and key consuming sectors including automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals; and heavy industries. The consulting advisory firm's team of experts provides forecasts and strategic insights to clients seeking to make better business decisions by anticipating key drivers shaping development. Via consulting engagements and subscription services, the firm's clientele rapidly assess opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is based in Houston and has offices in Brussels and Singapore.

