Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the automotive DC-DC converter market are Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Valeo, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bosch, Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Delta Electronics, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic Corporation, Infineon technologies, Mornsun, Alps Alpine Co, Mareli Corporation, LG Innotek, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NAC Group Inc., SynQor, Nanjing Pengtu Power Supply Co. Ltd., AEGIS Power Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Delta-Q Corporation.

The global automotive DC-DC converters market grew from $0.45 billion in 2022 to $0.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive DC-DC converters market is expected to grow to $2.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.6%.

The automotive direct current (DC)-direct current (DC) converter market consists of sales of isolated direct current (DC)-direct current (DC) converters and non-isolated direct current (DC)-direct current (DC) converters.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The automotive direct current (DC)-direct current (DC) converter is defined as a converter that converts the high voltage into low voltage or low voltage into high voltage depending on its application.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive DC-DC converter market in 2022. The regions covered in the automotive DC-DC converter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of automotive DC-DC converters are isolated and non-isolated.In an isolated DC-DC converter, the DC path between its input and output is eliminated.

A non-isolated DC-DC converter does not eliminate the DC path and the input and output are connected by that path. The different propulsion types include battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV). The input voltage ranges from < 40V, 40-70V, to >70V and the output voltage ranges from <1kw, 1-10kw,="" 10-20kw,="" to="">20kW. These are used in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles contributed to the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market.The output of the batteries in an electric vehicle is several hundred of volts but the components inside the vehicles require different voltages and most of the components run on lower voltage such as air-conditioning and in-built displays.

The automotive DC-DC converter turns the high voltage into low voltage or low voltage to high For instance, according to May 2022 published, Global EV Outlook 2022 report, electric vehicle (EV) sales had doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million. Additionally, the sales of electric car vehicles worldwide in 2021 have reached 6600000 units from 2980000 units. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles increases the demand for automotive DC-DC converters, driving the automotive DC-DC converter market.

The fluctuations in global automotive production are expected to limit the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market.For instance, global vehicle production was expected to be 89 million in 2020 but due to the COVID crisis, the production came down to 71 million, which is 20% less.

For instance, in May 2022, according to a statistics report published by Knoema, a US-based data technology company, the global automobile production declined considerably in 2020, falling 15.4% from 2019. The fluctuations in global automotive production result in oversupply or low supply conditions, which has a negative impact on the automotive DC-DC converter market.

Synchronous buck DC-DC converters are increasingly being produced by automotive DC-DC converter manufacturers.Synchronous buck DC-DC converters produce a regulated voltage lower than its input voltage and deliver high currents with minimizing power loss.

For instance, ROHM announced a series of automotive synchronous buck DC-DC converters that have reliability and low power consumption in a compact form. These converters are used in applications such as radars, cameras, and sensors that are used for assisted driving.

In October 2020, BorgWarner, a US-based automotive components and parts supplier, acquired Delphi Technologies, a UK-based manufacturer of combustion systems, electrification products, software, and controls, for a deal amount of $3.3 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen BorgWarner's electronics and power electronics products, capabilities, and scale. The company, after the acquisition, will offer integrated and standalone offerings for power electronics products including high voltage converters, inverters, onboard chargers, and battery management. Delphi Technologies was founded in the year 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The countries covered in the automotive DC-DC converters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The automotive DC-DC converter market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive DC-DC converter market statistics, including automotive DC-DC converter industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a automotive DC-DC converter market share, detailed automotive DC-DC converter market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive DC-DC converter industry. This automotive DC-DC converter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

