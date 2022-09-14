Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 133.06 Mn growth -- Driven by augmented demand from APAC

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by augmented demand from APAC.

Developing countries such as India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia have observed a drastic increase in FDI in the automotive segment over the years. This can be attributed to various initiatives undertaken by governments to boost the manufacturing sector. For instance, the Make in India initiative by the Indian government has attracted significant FDI in the manufacturing sector. In October 2018, Suzuki Motors announced its plans to start building a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India. In addition, rapid industrial growth in countries such as China, India, and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors, which is fostering the growth of the market in focus.

"Rise in adoption of automation in the automotive industry and the use of lightweight metals in the automotive industry will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global automotive die-stamping equipment market is fragmented in nature and characterized by the presence of several well-established and small regional players, which makes the market extremely competitive for new entrants. Apart from top vendors, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient equipment. These vendors are posing tough competition to their international counterparts in terms of cost. Hence, to counter the threat from low-cost substitute products, international players in the global automotive die-stamping equipment market are constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and are focusing on providing effective after-sales services to differentiate their products and increase their product portfolio.

Technavio identifies AIDA Engineering Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., American Industrial Co., Andritz AG, Galdabini SPA, Haco, Hyundai Motor Co., Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft mbh, JIER MACHINE-TOOL GROUP CO.LTD., Keats Manufacturing Co., Komatsu Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Lauffer GmbH and Co. KG, Macrodyne Technologies Inc., MONDRAGON Corp., and OMERA Srl as dominant players in the market.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: automotive OEMs and independent stamping presses

Geography: Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Automotive OEMs are the prime end-users in the market. The growing demand and production volume of automobiles is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising popularity of electric vehicles, increasing adoption of hot stamping technology, and increasing spending on new automobile production facilities in emerging markets will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, Europe will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 45% of the global market share. The increasing demand for lightweight metal components will be a key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth in automobile sales and the revival of the aerospace industry will further accelerate the growth of the automotive die-stamping equipment market in Europe during the forecast period.

The complete report on the global automotive die-stamping equipment market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report .

The automotive die-stamping equipment market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the automotive die-stamping equipment market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the automotive die-stamping equipment market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive die-stamping equipment market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the automotive die-stamping equipment market?

Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 133.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.12 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AIDA Engineering Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., American Industrial Co., Andritz AG, Galdabini SPA, Haco, Hyundai Motor Co., Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft mbh, JIER MACHINE-TOOL GROUP CO.LTD., Keats Manufacturing Co., Komatsu Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Lauffer GmbH and Co. KG, Macrodyne Technologies Inc., MONDRAGON Corp., and OMERA Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

