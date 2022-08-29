Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, High Resale Value is Driving the Collection of Diecast Scale Models to Boost Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The automotive diecast scale model market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.99%. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for automotive diecast scale models in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. Acquisitions and brand partnerships among brands, such as the partnership between Spin Master and Feld Entertainment, will facilitate the automotive diecast scale model market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The key factors driving the automotive diecast scale model market is the high resale value, which is driving the collection of diecast scale models. An AUTOart model, which costs $200 , has seen its actual price going up due to high shipping charges. This has prompted automotive diecast scale model collectors to switch to other brands and different models, which has reduced the availability of high-cost models. The few diecast model collectors that have purchased AUTOart models see high resale values for the products as they are available in limited numbers. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes premium with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase. This suggests every collector would want to maximize the potential resale value of their collectible(s), which necessitates an increase in appreciation premium. The high resale value will boost the global automotive diecast scale model market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges -

The key challenges to the global industrial market growth are the consumer-specific cost challenges. The major challenge for consumers in the automotive diecast scale model market is cost. There is also a lack of a base price for diecast models, while the maintenance cost of small-sized diecast models is high. The resale value of a diecast scale model is determined by adding the accrued appreciation cost to the base price. Moreover, another challenge is maintenance costs. Movable components in diecast scale models need regular maintenance to ensure a longer life. Maintaining larger diecast scale models such as in scale sizes of 1:4 or 1:8 is not difficult as their parts are easy to dismantle and reassemble. Doing so in smaller diecast scale models with lower procurement costs is problematic. Some replaceable components of AUTOart models costing from $200 to $500 can be sold for almost a tenth or more of the base price. These prices go up in proportion to the increase in rarity, exclusivity, base price, or collectible status of a particular model. The consumer-specific challenges are expected to negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market - Company Profiles

The automotive diecast scale model market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying several organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automotive diecast scale model market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., GreenLight LLC, Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., and Miniatures Autos Motos.

Amalgam Collection - The company offers a wide range of diecast models such as Ferrari 250 GTO 3705GT, Ferrari 250 LM 1965, and Ferrari F40.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market - Segmentation Analysis

By End-user, the market is classified into collectors and non-collectors.

the market is classified into collectors and non-collectors. By Application, the market is classified into cars and bikes .

the market is classified into cars and bikes By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., GreenLight LLC, Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., and Miniatures Autos Motos Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

