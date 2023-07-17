Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2022 to 2027 | ACME Trading Co., Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive diecast scale model market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,599.58 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.16% according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ACME Trading Co., Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, AutoCult GmbH, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., dba Exoto, GreenLight LLC, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., KYOSHO Corp., Mattel Inc., May Cheong Group, Model Car World GmbH, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., NOREV, SOLIDO, and Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2023-2027

Automotive diecast scale model market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ACME Trading Co., Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, AutoCult GmbH, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., dba Exoto, GreenLight LLC, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., KYOSHO Corp., Mattel Inc., May Cheong Group, Model Car World GmbH, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., NOREV, SOLIDO, and Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including ACME Trading Co., Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, AutoCult GmbH, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., dba Exoto, GreenLight LLC, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., KYOSHO Corp., Mattel Inc., May Cheong Group, Model Car World GmbH, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., NOREV, SOLIDO, and Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Cars and Bikes), End-user (Collectors and Non-collectors), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the automotive diecast scale model , request a sample report

Major Drivers - The key factor driving the automotive diecast scale model market is the high resale value, which is driving the collection of diecast scale models. An AUTOart model, which costs USD 200, has seen its actual price going up due to high shipping charges. This has prompted automotive diecast scale model collectors to switch to other brands and different models, which has reduced the availability of high-cost models. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes premium with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase. This suggests every collector would want to maximize the potential resale value of their collectible(s), which necessitates an increase in appreciation premium. The high resale value will boost the global automotive diecast scale model market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing technological innovations are a key trend shaping growth. New technologies such as Internet of Things and swarm robotics opens new pathways in the market. It is a competitive market that leads to constant product innovation. Companies are introducing remote-controlled cars to the market. These cars are easy to control and navigate with the controller. The major players in the market are introducing robot cars with special music, faster speed, door opening, and longer battery life to increase the overall functionality of the product and help children coordinate their hands, eyes, and brains. For instance, Hotwheels racing cars come with attractive tracks to develop a sense of teamwork and sportsmanship in children. Such new products with advanced functions and a wide range of product offerings will fuel the growth of the global automotive diecast scale model market during the forecast period.

Key challenges - Consumer-specific cost challenges are the key factors hindering the growth of the automotive diecast scale model market. The major challenge for consumers in the automotive diecast scale model market is cost. There is also a lack of a base price for diecast models, while the maintenance cost of small-sized diecast models is high. The resale value of a diecast scale model is determined by adding the accrued appreciation cost to the base price. Moreover, another challenge is maintenance costs. Doing so in smaller diecast scale models with lower procurement costs is problematic. Some replaceable components of AUTOart models costing from USD 200 to USD 500 can be sold for almost a tenth or more of the base price. These prices go up in proportion to the increase in rarity, exclusivity, base price, or collectible status of a particular model. The consumer-specific challenges are expected to negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The automotive diecast scale model market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this automotive diecast scale model market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive diecast scale model market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive diecast scale model market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive diecast scale model market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diecast scale model market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market growth.

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth.

Automotive diecast scale model market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,599.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACME Trading Co., Amalgam Collection, AUTOart, AutoCult GmbH, Automodello, Bburago International Inc., dba Exoto, GreenLight LLC, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., KYOSHO Corp., Mattel Inc., May Cheong Group, Model Car World GmbH, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., NOREV, SOLIDO, and Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive diecast scale model market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive diecast scale model market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Collectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Collectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Non-collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Non-collectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Non-collectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Non-collectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amalgam Collection

Exhibit 111: Amalgam Collection - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amalgam Collection - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Amalgam Collection - Key offerings

12.4 AutoCult GmbH

Exhibit 114: AutoCult GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: AutoCult GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: AutoCult GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Automodello

Exhibit 117: Automodello - Overview



Exhibit 118: Automodello - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Automodello - Key offerings

12.6 Bburago International Inc.

Exhibit 120: Bburago International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bburago International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bburago International Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 dba Exoto

Exhibit 123: dba Exoto - Overview



Exhibit 124: dba Exoto - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: dba Exoto - Key offerings

12.8 GreenLight LLC

Exhibit 126: GreenLight LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: GreenLight LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: GreenLight LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Hamleys of London Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hornby Hobbies Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hornby Hobbies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hornby Hobbies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hornby Hobbies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 KYOSHO Corp.

Exhibit 135: KYOSHO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: KYOSHO Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: KYOSHO Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 138: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Mattel Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 May Cheong Group

Exhibit 143: May Cheong Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: May Cheong Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: May Cheong Group - Key offerings

12.14 Motormax Toy Factory Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Motormax Toy Factory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Motormax Toy Factory Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Motormax Toy Factory Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 NOREV

Exhibit 149: NOREV - Overview



Exhibit 150: NOREV - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: NOREV - Key offerings

12.16 SOLIDO

Exhibit 152: SOLIDO - Overview



Exhibit 153: SOLIDO - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: SOLIDO - Key offerings

12.17 Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Welly Die Casting Factory Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio