Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market to Grow by USD 1.19 bn | Technavio

Mar 10, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive diecast scale model market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Find additional highlights related to the market. Request a Free Sample Report.
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Scope
The automotive diecast scale model market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market size
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market trends
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market industry analysis
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By end-user, the market has been segmented into collectors and non-collectors. The collectors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Collectors are automotive enthusiasts who are willing to spend significantly on accurate and detailed diecast scale models.
By application, the market has been segmented into cars and bikes. The cars segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The diecast scale model cars segment is expected to expand owing to better sales of both smaller scale and larger scale size diecast models.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.
Learn more about the contribution of each segment. Download a Free Sample Report
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges
The expected high resale value driving collection of diecast scale models is driving growth in the automotive diecast scale model market. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes high with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase.
Consumer-specific cost challenges will hinder the automotive diecast scale model market. The resale value of a diecast scale model is determined by adding the accrued appreciation cost to the base price. The prices go up in proportion to the rise in rarity, exclusivity, base price, or collectible status of a particular model.
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive diecast scale model market, including Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV among others.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diecast scale model market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive diecast scale model market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive diecast scale model market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diecast scale model market vendors
Related Reports:
Model Kits for Hobbyists Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.36
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amalgam Collection
- Bburago International Inc.
- Exoto Inc.
- Hamleys of London Ltd.
- Hornby Hobbies Ltd.
- Jada Toys Inc.
- KYOSHO Corp.
- Maisto International Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- NOREV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article