Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market to Grow by USD 1.19 bn | Technavio

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive diecast scale model market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into collectors and non-collectors. The collectors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Collectors are automotive enthusiasts who are willing to spend significantly on accurate and detailed diecast scale models.

By application, the market has been segmented into cars and bikes. The cars segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The diecast scale model cars segment is expected to expand owing to better sales of both smaller scale and larger scale size diecast models.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The expected high resale value driving collection of diecast scale models is driving growth in the automotive diecast scale model market. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes high with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase.

Consumer-specific cost challenges will hinder the automotive diecast scale model market. The resale value of a diecast scale model is determined by adding the accrued appreciation cost to the base price. The prices go up in proportion to the rise in rarity, exclusivity, base price, or collectible status of a particular model.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive diecast scale model market, including Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV among others.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diecast scale model market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive diecast scale model market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive diecast scale model market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diecast scale model market vendors

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

