Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2021-2025|Collector Clubs Driving Sales Of Diecast Scale Models to upheave Growth|Technavio
May 31, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive diecast scale model market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV are some of the major market participants. The expected high resale value driving collection of diecast scale models, collector clubs driving sales of diecast scale models, and Internet retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Collectors
- Non-collectors
- Application
- Cars
- Bikes
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43399
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive diecast scale model market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market size
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market trends
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the shift toward resin scale models will emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as consumer-specific cost challenges may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive diecast scale model market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market by Component and Geographic - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive powder metallurgy components market size will record an incremental growth of USD 1.06 billion and a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Global Automotive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 12.98 billion and record a CAGR of 8.80% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diecast scale model market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive diecast scale model market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive diecast scale model market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diecast scale model market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amalgam Collection
- Bburago International Inc.
- Exoto Inc.
- Hamleys of London Ltd.
- Hornby Hobbies Ltd.
- Jada Toys Inc.
- KYOSHO Corp.
- Maisto International Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- NOREV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-diecast-scale-model-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article