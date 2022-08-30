Automotive Differential Gear Market Segmented by Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2021-2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Differential Gear Market the research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The automotive differential gear market is poised to grow by USD 4.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Differential Gear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio automotive differential gear market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Automotive Differential Gear Market Vendors

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

AmTech International

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc.

Dana Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A.

Gear Motions Inc

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Linamar Corp.

Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Inc.

The automotive differential gear market will be affected by the development of hub motors, the use of 3D printing in gears manufacturing, increased emphasis on alternative raw materials by manufacturers, an increase in sales of SUVs, and rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Automotive Differential Gear Market Split

By Vehicle type

Passenger cars



Commercial vehicles

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The passenger car segment will significantly increase its market share in automotive differential gears. A differential is located on the front axle of front-wheel drive vehicles and the rear axle of rear-wheel drive vehicles in two-wheel drive passenger cars. In FWD vehicles, a differential is located on each shaft. The global demand for luxury cars and SUVs is projected to be the main factor driving the passenger car segment of the automotive differential gear market.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global automotive differential gear industry by value?

What will be the size of the global automotive differential gear industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive differential gear industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global automotive differential gear market?

The automotive differential gear market research report presents critical information and factual data about the automotive differential gear industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the automotive differential gear market study.

Automotive Differential Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear, and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Inc., Neapco Holdings LLC, NER GROUP CO. LTD., Perfect Gears Pvt Ltd., RANDYS Worldwide Automotive Inc., Shinsho Corp., TAP Worldwide LLC, and Zhuzhou Gear Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

