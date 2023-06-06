Automotive Differential Gear Market size to grow by USD 5,321.44 million from 2022 to 2027, The increase in sales of SUVs to boost market growth - Technavio

06 Jun, 2023, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive differential gear market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,321.44 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.28%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Neapco Holdings LLC, NSK Ltd., Perfect Gears Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Automotive Differential Gear Market - Segmentation
This automotive differential gear market report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (aftermarket and OEM), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the aftermarket segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes replacements, collisions, looks, and performance parts and offers a wide range of parts of varying quality and price for almost all vehicles and models. Furthermore, it is a secondary submarket that includes the manufacturing, reproduction, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories after the OEM has sold the car to the consumer. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Differential Gear Market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- One of the major drivers for the growth of the automotive differential gear market is the increase in sales of SUVs.
- The introduction of compact and mini-SUVs, the decreased cost of SUVs, and improved comfort and higher safety in new-generation SUVs are driving the demand for SUVs are all factors contributing to the growth of the market.
- For example, in 2021, SUVs accounted for about 45% of global vehicle sales, 35 million units more than the sales in 2020.
- Furthermore, higher seating capacity resulting in a relatively higher weight of SUVs demands adequate power delivery to each wheel for safe and effective driving.
- Hence, such factors of SUVs will drive the automotive differential gear market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
- A major trend that is influencing the market growth is the development of hub motors.
- A wheel hub motor, an electric motor directly installed in the vehicle wheel to power the vehicle, is an advanced solution for powering EVs.
- This directly drives the vehicle wheel and eliminates the need for a gearbox, differential, and other power transmission components, and directly reduces vehicle weight and enhances vehicle efficiency.
- Hence, such a need to develop hub motors may propel the automotive differential gear market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- A significant challenge for the growth of the market is product recall.
- The integration of automatic transmission systems in premium vehicles involves advanced algorithms.
- These algorithms contribute to the design and development of such complex systems. To aid in effective cornering, vehicles sold in developed automotive markets, such as the US, use advanced electronics and sensors.
- Therefore, any issue in or malfunction of even a single drivetrain system component can lead to high repair costs and vehicle recalls.
- For example, in March 2022, Volkswagen AG announced Atlas SUVs were recalled in the US and Canada to address airbags, windows, brakes, and other issues.
- Hence, such issues pose a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Automotive Differential Gear Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive differential gear market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive differential gear market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive differential gear market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive differential gear market vendors
|
Automotive Differential Gear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,321.44 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.84
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Neapco Holdings LLC, NSK Ltd., Perfect Gears Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
