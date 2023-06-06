Automotive Differential Gear Market size to grow by USD 5,321.44 million from 2022 to 2027, The increase in sales of SUVs to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive differential gear market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,321.44 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.28%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Differential Gear Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Neapco Holdings LLC, NSK Ltd., Perfect Gears Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Automotive Differential Gear Market - Segmentation

This automotive differential gear market report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (aftermarket and OEM), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the aftermarket segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes replacements, collisions, looks, and performance parts and offers a wide range of parts of varying quality and price for almost all vehicles and models. Furthermore, it is a secondary submarket that includes the manufacturing, reproduction, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories after the OEM has sold the car to the consumer. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Automotive Differential Gear Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

One of the major drivers for the growth of the automotive differential gear market is the increase in sales of SUVs.

The introduction of compact and mini-SUVs, the decreased cost of SUVs, and improved comfort and higher safety in new-generation SUVs are driving the demand for SUVs are all factors contributing to the growth of the market.

For example, in 2021, SUVs accounted for about 45% of global vehicle sales, 35 million units more than the sales in 2020.

Furthermore, higher seating capacity resulting in a relatively higher weight of SUVs demands adequate power delivery to each wheel for safe and effective driving.

Hence, such factors of SUVs will drive the automotive differential gear market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

A major trend that is influencing the market growth is the development of hub motors.

A wheel hub motor, an electric motor directly installed in the vehicle wheel to power the vehicle, is an advanced solution for powering EVs.

This directly drives the vehicle wheel and eliminates the need for a gearbox, differential, and other power transmission components, and directly reduces vehicle weight and enhances vehicle efficiency.

Hence, such a need to develop hub motors may propel the automotive differential gear market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A significant challenge for the growth of the market is product recall.

The integration of automatic transmission systems in premium vehicles involves advanced algorithms.

These algorithms contribute to the design and development of such complex systems. To aid in effective cornering, vehicles sold in developed automotive markets, such as the US, use advanced electronics and sensors.

Therefore, any issue in or malfunction of even a single drivetrain system component can lead to high repair costs and vehicle recalls.

For example, in March 2022 , Volkswagen AG announced Atlas SUVs were recalled in the US and Canada to address airbags, windows, brakes, and other issues.

, Volkswagen AG announced Atlas SUVs were recalled in the US and to address airbags, windows, brakes, and other issues. Hence, such issues pose a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Differential Gear Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive differential gear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive differential gear market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive differential gear market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive differential gear market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market growth.

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth.

Automotive Differential Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,321.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Neapco Holdings LLC, NSK Ltd., Perfect Gears Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive differential gear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive differential gear market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Sales channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Sales channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Channel

6.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 AmTech International

Exhibit 115: AmTech International - Overview



Exhibit 116: AmTech International - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AmTech International - Key offerings

12.5 Bharat Gears Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Bharat Gears Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bharat Gears Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bharat Gears Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc.

Exhibit 121: Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 124: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.9 FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A.

Exhibit 134: FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 135: FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.10 Gear Motions Inc.

Exhibit 137: Gear Motions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Gear Motions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Gear Motions Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Exhibit 140: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Linamar Corp.

Exhibit 148: Linamar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Linamar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Linamar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Linamar Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Neapco Holdings LLC

Exhibit 152: Neapco Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Neapco Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Neapco Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.15 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 155: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Polaris Inc.

Exhibit 159: Polaris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Polaris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Polaris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Polaris Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio