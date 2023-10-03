Automotive Digital Key Market size to grow by USD 777.22 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apple Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG., Continental AG, and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Digital Key Market size is projected to increase by USD 777.22 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.76%, during the forecast period. The automotive digital key market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive digital key market are Apple Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Thales Group, Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Digital Key Market 2023-2027

Automotive Digital Key Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Apple Inc: The company offers automotive digital key such as WWDC20 digital key and WWDC21 UWB based digital car key.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Europe is expected to account for 47% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers significantly contributing to the expansion of the global automotive digital key market in Europe is the rising demand within the car sharing and car rental segments. The continuous innovation and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive digital keys are expected to drive the adoption among car rental and car-sharing service providers.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Impactful driver- The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is the key driver of the automotive digital key market. Various automotive manufacturers are placing increased emphasis on incorporating IoT technology into the industry, creating novel applications and solutions that enhance the intelligence of automobiles. Manufacturers are increasingly embracing IoT to offer connected car features such as fuel tracking, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), speed control, and in-vehicle infotainment systems to drivers

- Use of smart wearables as digital keys Major Challenges - Cybersecurity issues

Automotive Digital Key Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by application (personal use, car sharing, and car rental), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The personal use segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automotive digital keys find diverse applications in enhancing convenience, security, and functionality for individual users through technological advancements. The primary role of these digital keys is to provide keyless entry and ignition capabilities.

Automotive Digital Key Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Sweden

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

