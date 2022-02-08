Automotive Digital Marketing Agency Hedges & Company Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency Hedges & Company has been awarded 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, a program for accreditation with Google Ads. To qualify for Premier Partner status an agency must rank among the top 3% in the United States.

Hedges & Company provides paid search marketing, search engine marketing and mailing lists for clients in the automotive aftermarket, OEM parts and powersports industries.

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.

"We're proud of our digital marketing team's accomplishments," said Jon Hedges, President, Hedges & Company. "Google measures the top 3% of agencies by a number of factors including client growth, client retention, and annual ads spend."

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow."

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads. Hedges & Company achieved Premier Partner status in the original Premier Partners program, launched in June 2016.

The Google Partner program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts for other brands or businesses. It is designed to empower digital agencies by giving them innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Hedges & Company: A full-service digital marketing agency serving a $38 billion addressable market of eCommerce and third-party marketplaces selling vehicle parts and accessories. Founded in 2004, its digital marketing capabilities include automotive search engine optimization, paid search management, email marketing and automotive mailing lists. Hedges & Company was the first Google Premier Partner agency and Microsoft Partner agency dedicated to the automotive aftermarket, OEM parts and powersports industries. Members of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Auto Care Association and Custom Automotive Network (CAN). For more information visit https://hedgescompany.com.

