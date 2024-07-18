Automotive Display System Market: Projected to Reach USD 29.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

In order to elevate the driver experience and avail better assistance to the driver, a set of devices is installed in vehicles, providing the information required while driving, including navigation systems. This is commonly referred to as automotive display systems, which can offer an elevated consumer experience.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected advancement of the automotive display system market is set to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2031. The last recorded valuation of the ecosystem was measured at USD 15.3 billion in 2022. Owing to the poised development of the competitive landscape through the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.7%, key players in the industry are likely to experience lucrative prospects.

Owing to the rising electric vehicle segment, the demand for vehicular displays and other assisting systems is likely to increase. With the growing demand for driver assisting systems in such vehicles, the scope for such displays is likely to enhance.

The development of autonomous driving vehicles is expected to augment the competitive landscape of automotive displays. Transportation solutions have observed a significant shift toward better services, including enhanced driver safety. Owing to such trends in the automobile industry, growth opportunities for the ecosystem are expected to increase.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

The connectivity of automobiles with different gadgets, including smartphones and other devices, is set to be a pivotal factor in terms of accelerating the growth of the competitive landscape. Navigation systems are gaining momentum in the automotive segment. Owing to the rising integration of such systems in vehicles, leading manufacturers are integrating displays for better consumer comfort. This factor is another crucial industry driver. To enhance the accessibility and usability of the technology, key players in the ecosystem have been innovating and integrating features like voice assistance in systems. Such innovations are augmenting the size of the competitive space.

The focus on the enhancement of infotainment systems is expected to shape the future of the said sector. The regulatory landscape is another pivotal factor, which supports the growth of the industry. Owing to the growing disposable income levels of individuals, the preference for premium and luxury models is observed to have increased. Consumers choose high-end models, which are equipped with advanced technology. This trend is driving the demand for digital displays in vehicles, driving the ecosystem.

Analyst Insights: Driving Trends in the Automotive Display Market

The compounded annual growth rate of 7% till 2034 for the global automotive display market can be attributed to growing consumer preferences for connected vehicles and technologically advanced in-vehicle systems such as infotainment systems, and others. Increasing demand for automotive displays in major car-producing countries in Asia Pacific created revenue of USD 15 Bn in 2023 for the global automotive displays market.

Consumers prefer new display technology including OLED and AMOLED displays owing to better color contrast and versatility. Adoption of display systems is higher in luxury/ premium vehicles and since 2020 the production of luxury vehicles has increased at Y-o-Y of 5%. Earlier, luxury car manufacturers including BMW, Lexus, and Audi, have integrated technologically advanced large display systems in their vehicles. However, the trend of large-size displays is normalized in mid-range vehicles as well increasing the average size of the display in 2024 to 8.4 inches, a sudden increase of 16.7% from 2018.

Major automotive manufacturing hub such as China, the U. S., Germany, and Japan has a presence of many display manufacturers leading to low bargaining power of suppliers. However, product differentiation through improved performance and increased features could be advantageous to cater to growing demand. In January 2024, LG display introduced switchable privacy mode (SPM), which enables adjustment of display viewing sight away from the driver's line of sight while allowing front passenger access to content and ensuring the driver's alertness to avoid any fatal accidents.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The ecosystem of the automotive display system market is segmented based on various significant parameters. Based on the display technology segment, the TFT-LCD display category is set to drive the sector due to the widened applicability of displays.

Based on the size of the display, 6" to 10" size displays are likely to gain momentum due to the affordability of displays.

Owing to the rising demand for high-resolution visuals, high-definition (HD) displays are likely to govern the growth of the sector.

Based on the vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are likely to propel the growth of the ecosystem.

Regional Profile

Owing to the technological infrastructure in North America , various prospects for key players in the automotive display system industry are created. This drives the size of the sector in the country.

, various prospects for key players in the automotive display system industry are created. This drives the size of the sector in the country. The evolution of the automobile industry in Europe is expected to drive the size of the competitive landscape in the country. Leading organizations can use the opportunity to penetrate into the said industry segment.

is expected to drive the size of the competitive landscape in the country. Leading organizations can use the opportunity to penetrate into the said industry segment. Owing to the growing preference for premium and luxury vehicles in Asia-Pacific is another factor augmenting the size of the competitive landscape. Such a key factor drives the growth of the market.

Automotive Display Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 15.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 29.7 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.7 % No. of Pages 190 Pages Segments covered By Display Technology, By Display Size, By Display Resolution, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the automotive display system market expand using many key strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. New entrants, on the other hand, expand using strategic alliances, innovations, and differentiation.

Robert Bosch GmbH is a key player offering several products like e-bikes, auto services, mobility products, and many more.

Continental AG is another important player operating in verticals like ContiTech, Automotive, and Tires.

Denso Corporation offers solutions for thermal management, air conditioning, power-train systems, and many more.

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Alpine Electronic, Inc.

Aptiv

Valeo

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

AU Optronics Corp.

Visteon Corporation

YAZAKI Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Automotive Display System Market

In March 2024 , Robert Bosch GmbH expanded the vehicle functionality by integrating cloud computing technology.

, Robert Bosch GmbH expanded the vehicle functionality by integrating cloud computing technology. In July 2024 , Continental AG partnered with DT Swiss and Swiss Side to innovate tires for vehicles.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73586<ype=S

Market Segmentation

Display Technology

LCD

TFT-LCD

OLED

Digital Lighting Processing (DLP)

Plasma Panels

Display Size

Less than 5"

Between 6" to 10"

Greater than 10"

Display Resolution

Standard Definition (SD)

High Definition (HD)

Ultra-High Definition (UHD)

Application

Exterior Display Side Mirror Display Vehicle Signage/ Display Boards Pixelated Lights for Exterior Lighting

Interior Display Head-up Display (HUD) Center Stack Display Rear Seat Entertainment Display Rear View Mirror Display Instrument Cluster



Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

Trucks

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

