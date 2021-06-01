Automotive Door Module Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% through 2021-2025|Growing Demand for Differentiated in-car Experiences to upheave Growth|Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 20.09 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive door module market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, DaikyoNishikawa Corp., DURA Automotive Systems, Faurecia SE, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Hirotec Corp., Inteva Products LLC, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, and Magna International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences and multiple vehicle development from one design platform will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Door Module Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44895
Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive door module market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, DaikyoNishikawa Corp., DURA Automotive Systems, Faurecia SE, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Hirotec Corp., Inteva Products LLC, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, and Magna International Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Door Module Market size
- Automotive Door Module Market trends
- Automotive Door Module Market industry analysis
The rising preference for SUV model vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as material and process fluctuation affecting the final product cost may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive door module market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Automotive Intelligent Door System Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive intelligent door system market size is expected to grow by 2,475.56 thousand units and record a CAGR of 14.62% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive power sliding door system market size has the potential to grow by 1,270.65 thousand units during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive door module market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive door module market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive door module market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive door module market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
- DaikyoNishikawa Corp.
- DURA Automotive Systems
- Faurecia SE
- GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Hirotec Corp.
- Inteva Products LLC
- KÜSTER Holding GmbH
- Magna International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-door-module-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article