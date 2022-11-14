Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market - to grow by USD 187.48 Mn; Growing Demand for SUVs and Pick-up Trucks to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market by Application (SUVs, MPVs and pickup trucks, High performance vehicles, and ATVs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive double wishbone suspension system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 187.48 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is identified as the key driver in the market. The demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is increasing substantially across the world. This can be attributed to their off-roading capabilities and features such as all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and different driving modes. Countries in Europe and APAC are experiencing a rise in demand for SUVs as compared to other types of passenger cars. Full-size pickup trucks are very popular in the US. The US is the major country for the adoption of pickup trucks across the world. China is also witnessing growth in the demand for pickup trucks. According to China Passenger Car Association, pickup truck sales in China grew by 14% in 2021, reaching approximately 550,000 units. Thus, the rising demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

By application, the global automotive double wishbone suspension system market is analyzed across segments such as SUVs, MPVs and pickup trucks, high-performance vehicles, and ATVs. The market growth in the SUVs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for SUVs has increased rapidly in the global automotive market. The introduction of multiple subsegments in the SUV segment has ensured the availability of multiple types of SUVs at various price points. The demand for SUVs is high in Europe and several emerging markets in APAC, apart from North America. The increasing inclination of customers toward SUVs has been a key driver facilitating innovation in the segment.

Key Vendors Covered

American Star Manufacturing LLC

ANAND Group

Benteler International AG

BorgWarner Inc.

CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd

Cheng Ching Yong Sheng

DRiV Automotive Inc.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA

Hendrickson Holdings LLC

Mando Corp.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mobex Global

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Sogefi Spa

TAHIKO Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Yorozu Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

thyssenkrupp AG

Related Reports:

The Automotive Timing Belt Market share is expected to increase to USD 37.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. The improvement in the aftermarket segment is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in annual wage leading to declining profit margins may impede the market growth.

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 187.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Star Manufacturing LLC, ANAND Group, Benteler International AG, BorgWarner Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, Cheng Ching Yong Sheng, DRiV Automotive Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Mando Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mobex Global, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, TAHIKO Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Yorozu Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

