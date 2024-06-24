Automotive Driver Monitoring Market size is set to grow by USD 1.72 billion from 2024-2028, Safety benefits of In-vehicle driver monitoring systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive driver monitoring market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Safety benefits of in-vehicle driver monitoring systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in driver-state monitoring systems. However, data protection and privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tobii AB, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive driver monitoring market 2024-2028

Automotive Driver Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1726.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and UK Key companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tobii AB, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive driver monitoring market is experiencing technological advancements, with vendors presenting solutions featuring advanced health monitoring. Facial recognition technology is utilized in these systems to identify drivers and monitor expressions. Tobiis Autosense, a driver and occupant monitoring system, uses artificial intelligence to recognize drivers' and passengers' states and activities for enhanced safety and comfort. These factors are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry is experiencing significant growth, with Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) becoming a key trend. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are integrating these technologies to enhance safety and improve user experience. Lightweight and cost-effective components are crucial for mass adoption. Heads-up displays, facial recognition, and eye tracking are common DMS features. Renesas Electronics and Veoneer are some companies contributing to this market. The systems help prevent accidents by detecting driver drowsiness, distraction, and inattention. The market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing regulations and consumer demand for safer vehicles. The future of driving lies in advanced driver assistance systems and fully autonomous vehicles.

Market Challenges

The automotive driver monitoring market is witnessing significant growth due to the integration of advanced electronic systems in modern vehicles. These systems, including driver monitoring systems, offer enhanced safety, security, comfort, and convenience. However, the increasing use of electronics and cloud storage raises concerns over data privacy and cybersecurity. Hacking and data theft are potential risks, particularly with the growing adoption of over-the-air updates. Regulatory bodies are addressing these issues, but effective measures are still needed to mitigate risks and ensure market growth.

The Autonomous Vehicle Market is experiencing significant growth, with Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) becoming a crucial component. DMS ensure safe and efficient operation of vehicles by continuously monitoring the driver's state and behavior. However, challenges persist in implementing these systems effectively. One challenge is ensuring accuracy in detecting driver drowsiness and distraction. Another is integrating DMS with other vehicle systems and ensuring data privacy. Additionally, cost and regulatory compliance are major considerations. To address these challenges, companies are investing in advanced technologies like computer vision and machine learning. These technologies enable more accurate and real-time driver monitoring, enhancing safety and convenience for passengers.

Segment Overview

This automotive driver monitoring market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Driver state monitoring

1.2 Driver health monitoring Application 2.1 Commercial vehicles

2.2 Passenger cars Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Driver state monitoring- The automotive driver monitoring market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for enhancing driver safety during long or continuous drives. Factors such as rising road traffic, growing demand for vehicles, and improving infrastructure are driving the number of self-driven road trips. Driver state monitoring systems, which detect drowsiness, tiredness, and distraction, are essential for commercial vehicle applications where drivers are more prone to exhausted driving. Key players in this market include Valeo SA and Seeing Machines, offering camera-based systems with driver identification features and drowsiness detection capabilities, respectively.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Driver Monitoring market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for enhanced safety features in cross-state passenger traffic. Autonomous vehicles equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced driver monitoring systems are revolutionizing the industry. These systems utilize component technologies such as cameras, driver state sensing systems, and driver monitoring systems to ensure optimal driver health and alertness. Safety features like eye tracking, head pose analysis, facial expression analysis, steering wheel control analysis, and vehicle control analysis are integral components of these systems. Cloud systems and internet-based platforms facilitate real-time data processing and analysis, providing early warnings for potential drowsiness or other driver health issues. Driver health monitoring systems employ heart rate monitoring, EEG monitoring, and respiration rate monitoring, among other techniques, to assess driver well-being. Skin conductance monitoring is another emerging technology that can detect driver stress levels and contribute to overall safety.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Driver Monitoring market is a significant segment in the global automotive industry. This technology utilizes various sensors and cameras to monitor the driver's vital signs, eye movement, and behavior while driving. The primary goal is to ensure road safety by detecting drowsiness, distraction, and other potential risks. The market is driven by stringent regulations, increasing consumer awareness, and technological advancements. The systems offer features like alerting the driver with warnings and taking corrective actions if necessary. The integration of machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence enhances the system's accuracy and effectiveness. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Driver State Monitoring



Driver Health Monitoring

Application

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

