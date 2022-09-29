Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market to Record a CAGR of 11.74%, Vendors to Deploy Strategies such as Improving Overall Efficiency of Driver Monitoring Systems -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market by Type (Driver State Monitoring and Driver Health Monitoring) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive driver monitoring system market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.87 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market 2022-2026

The automotive driver monitoring system market is fragmented. The market has prominent vendors as well as regional and local players that offer automotive driver monitoring systems either as integrated or standalone systems. Vendors are using growth strategies such as incorporating smart sensors that can actively measure brain wave signals and road rage detection, improving the overall efficiency of driver monitoring systems, among others, to compete in the market. The market has some well-established players that develop and design driver monitoring systems. Vendors are focusing on incorporating smart sensors and improving the overall efficiency of driver monitoring systems. The vendors operating in this market are not concentrated in one region and have diverse product portfolios.

Company Profiles

The automotive driver monitoring system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., NetraDyne Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., OMRON Corp., Stonkam Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tobii AB, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Veoneer Inc., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into several categories. Some of these factors considered for the analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.

Key Market Dynamics

The safety benefits of in-vehicle driver monitoring systems are driving the automotive driver monitoring system market growth. However, factors such as data protection and privacy concerns may challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market has been classified into driver state monitoring and driver health monitoring. The driver state monitoring segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . Europe will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tobii AB, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

