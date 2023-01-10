Automotive driving simulator market size to grow by USD 380.89 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive driving simulator market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive driving simulator market size is estimated to increase by USD 380.89 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.65%.
Global automotive driving simulator market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global automotive driving simulator market – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global automotive driving simulator market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive driving simulators in the market are AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Virage Simulation Inc., and Thales and others.
The global automotive driving simulator market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by a decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain, and the use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions.
Vendor offerings -
- Ansible Motion Ltd: The company offers automotive driving simulators such as Ansible Motion Delta series DIL simulators.
- AutoSim AS: The company offers an automotive driving simulator such as AutoSim AS 800-C.
- Cruden: The company offers an automotive driving simulator with Panthera simulator software.
- Dallara Group Srl: The company offers automotive driving simulators such as The Dallara USA Driving simulator.
- Groupe Gorge SA: The company through its subsidiary offers automotive driving simulators such as car driving simulator EF-Car.
Global automotive driving simulator market - Segmentation assessment
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (research, development, and training), vehicle type (car, truck, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth of the research segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Simulation is expected to advance R&D in the connected car arena together with autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The only other option to test connected automobile concepts is through simulation since real pedestrians and co-drivers cannot be exposed on IRL highways. Simulators such as the Delta series in the new R&D center help vehicle manufacturers reduce development costs and time. For a car manufacturer, these simulators have reduced the evaluation period for an Electronic Stability Control program from 10 days to 3 days. The R&D sector is expected to rise due to these advancements which will drive the market under consideration throughout the forecast period.
By geography, the global automotive driving simulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive driving simulator market.
- North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This region has a significant population of people interested in taking driving lessons. Automotive driving simulators will assist clients in improving their driving skills. Additionally, car sales are rising, which will be reflected in the rising number of licensed drivers and automotive driving simulator users in the area.
Global automotive driving simulator market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain are notably driving the market growth. Various participants in the automotive value chain, from OEMs to suppliers, are currently using simulators to reduce costs and delays. Cost-saving measures like these are usually achieved by employing virtual prototypes to test new parts and features before any actual prototypes are constructed. As a result, the designers are able to develop repeatedly without having to spend money on physical prototypes that can end up being scrapped for the smallest of flaws. By decreasing the number of physical structures damaged during the destructive physical testing processes in the automobile sector, shortens temporary traffic management (TTM) and lowers R&D expenses. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Key trends - The creation of low-cost simulators for testing and evaluating in-vehicle technologies is a major trend in the market. There is a wide range of simulation technologies available, from high-fidelity systems that cost millions of dollars to low-fidelity ones that only cost a few thousand. Low-cost simulators have dominated the simulation market, both in gaming and heavily funded research projects globally, due to evolving software and hardware technologies. Furthermore, factors like the development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications, and the Development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms are likely to grow the market in focus during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The high cost of validating simulation resulting in increased TCO of simulators is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The process of validation in the automotive simulation sector is limited, particularly for studies that use human factors simulation. Researchers are looking into the possibility of employing autonomous cars to duplicate simulator studies on test tracks due to the difficulty of the automobile industry in validating the test results from simulators. The consumers will likely pay more for fully validated human factors DIL simulators due to this rise in R&D costs, which will raise their TCO. This may hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this automotive driving simulator market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive driving simulator market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive driving simulator market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive driving simulator market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive driving simulator market vendors
|
Automotive Driving Simulator Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
165
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 380.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Virage Simulation Inc., and Thales
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive driving simulator market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive driving simulator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Research and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Research and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Research and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Research and development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Research and development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ansible Motion Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Ansible Motion Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Ansible Motion Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Ansible Motion Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 AutoSim AS
- Exhibit 115: AutoSim AS - Overview
- Exhibit 116: AutoSim AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: AutoSim AS - Key offerings
- 12.5 CAE Inc.
- Exhibit 118: CAE Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: CAE Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: CAE Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: CAE Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Cruden
- Exhibit 122: Cruden - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Cruden - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Cruden - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dallara Group Srl
- Exhibit 125: Dallara Group Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Dallara Group Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Dallara Group Srl - Key offerings
- 12.8 Groupe Gorge SA
- Exhibit 128: Groupe Gorge SA - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Groupe Gorge SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Groupe Gorge SA - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Groupe Gorge SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Groupe Gorge SA - Segment focus
- 12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Mechanical Simulation Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Mechanical Simulation Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Mechanical Simulation Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Mechanical Simulation Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Moog Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Moog Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Moog Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Moog Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Moog Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 144: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 OKTAL SYDAC
- Exhibit 149: OKTAL SYDAC - Overview
- Exhibit 150: OKTAL SYDAC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: OKTAL SYDAC - Key offerings
- 12.14 Spectris Plc
- Exhibit 152: Spectris Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Spectris Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Spectris Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Spectris Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Spectris Plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Thales
- Exhibit 160: Thales - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Thales - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Thales - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Thales - Segment focus
- 12.17 Virage Simulation Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Virage Simulation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Virage Simulation Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Virage Simulation Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
