Automotive driving simulator market size to grow by USD 380.89 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive driving simulator market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive driving simulator market size is estimated to increase by USD 380.89 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.65%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2023-2027

Global automotive driving simulator market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive driving simulator market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive driving simulator market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive driving simulators in the market are AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Virage Simulation Inc., and Thales and others.

The global automotive driving simulator market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by a decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain, and the use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions.

Vendor offerings -

Ansible Motion Ltd: The company offers automotive driving simulators such as Ansible Motion Delta series DIL simulators.

AutoSim AS: The company offers an automotive driving simulator such as AutoSim AS 800-C.

Cruden: The company offers an automotive driving simulator with Panthera simulator software.

Dallara Group Srl: The company offers automotive driving simulators such as The Dallara USA Driving simulator.

Groupe Gorge SA: The company through its subsidiary offers automotive driving simulators such as car driving simulator EF-Car.

Global automotive driving simulator market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (research, development, and training), vehicle type (car, truck, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the research segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Simulation is expected to advance R&D in the connected car arena together with autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The only other option to test connected automobile concepts is through simulation since real pedestrians and co-drivers cannot be exposed on IRL highways. Simulators such as the Delta series in the new R&D center help vehicle manufacturers reduce development costs and time. For a car manufacturer, these simulators have reduced the evaluation period for an Electronic Stability Control program from 10 days to 3 days. The R&D sector is expected to rise due to these advancements which will drive the market under consideration throughout the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global automotive driving simulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive driving simulator market.

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This region has a significant population of people interested in taking driving lessons. Automotive driving simulators will assist clients in improving their driving skills. Additionally, car sales are rising, which will be reflected in the rising number of licensed drivers and automotive driving simulator users in the area.

Global automotive driving simulator market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain are notably driving the market growth. Various participants in the automotive value chain, from OEMs to suppliers, are currently using simulators to reduce costs and delays. Cost-saving measures like these are usually achieved by employing virtual prototypes to test new parts and features before any actual prototypes are constructed. As a result, the designers are able to develop repeatedly without having to spend money on physical prototypes that can end up being scrapped for the smallest of flaws. By decreasing the number of physical structures damaged during the destructive physical testing processes in the automobile sector, shortens temporary traffic management (TTM) and lowers R&D expenses. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The creation of low-cost simulators for testing and evaluating in-vehicle technologies is a major trend in the market. There is a wide range of simulation technologies available, from high-fidelity systems that cost millions of dollars to low-fidelity ones that only cost a few thousand. Low-cost simulators have dominated the simulation market, both in gaming and heavily funded research projects globally, due to evolving software and hardware technologies. Furthermore, factors like the development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications, and the Development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms are likely to grow the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of validating simulation resulting in increased TCO of simulators is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The process of validation in the automotive simulation sector is limited, particularly for studies that use human factors simulation. Researchers are looking into the possibility of employing autonomous cars to duplicate simulator studies on test tracks due to the difficulty of the automobile industry in validating the test results from simulators. The consumers will likely pay more for fully validated human factors DIL simulators due to this rise in R&D costs, which will raise their TCO. This may hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive driving simulator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive driving simulator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive driving simulator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive driving simulator market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive driving simulator market vendors

Automotive Driving Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 380.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Dynamics plc, Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, AV Simulation, CAE Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden, CXC Simulations, Dallara Group Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OKTAL SYDAC, Spectris Plc, Tecknotrove Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Virage Simulation Inc., and Thales Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

