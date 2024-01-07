Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market size to grow by USD 12.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AISIN CORP., BorgWarner Inc. and Cummins Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive dual variable valve timing market is estimated to grow by USD 12.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.63%. The automotive dual variable valve timing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies.

Who are the key players in the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market 2023-2027
A few prominent companies that offer automotive dual variable valve timing market are AISIN CORP., BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Precision Camshaft Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, Tenneco Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • AISIN CORP. - The company offers automotive dual variable valve timing such as vane-type VVT, which uses a variable-length intake manifold in conjunction with VVT to improve engine performance and fuel economy.
  • BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive dual variable valve timing such as BorgWarner VCT Technology with mid-position lock.
  • Cummins Inc. - The company offers automotive dual variable valve timing such as the Holset Variable-Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), that optimizes engine performance and fuel efficiency.
Which region will be contributing significantly to the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?

 By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The extensive automotive industry and the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in the region lead to regional market growth. Factors such as the growing concern regarding increasing environmental concerns and the requirement for reduced emissions drive market growth in APAC. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Market Dynamics

What are the main growth drivers for the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?
The thriving automotive dual variable valve timing market is primarily driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. This technology optimizes combustion by regulating valve lift and valve duration through camshaft phasers, hydraulic actuators, and timing chains. Adjusting intake valve and exhaust valve timing in response to engine load, sensor feedback, and oil pressure, enhances combustion efficiency and maximizes performance. Such advancements in cylinder head design significantly contribute to combustion optimization in modern engines.

What is the key trend of the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?

An influential trend steering the automotive dual variable valve timing market is the evolving aftermarket e-commerce. This shift caters to torque improvement through Electronic Control Unit (ECU) modifications, optimizing Variable Valve Timing (VVT), RPM (Revolutions per minute), and engine mapping. Enhanced Overhead Camshaft (OHC) systems, coupled with direct injection and air-fuel mixture adjustments, facilitate Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT), mitigating engine knock and refining the valvetrain for improved engine performance.

What are the challenges faced by the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?

One of the significant challenges impeding the automotive dual variable valve timing market growth is the escalating global focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs). This shift diverts attention from enhancing fuel economy, emissions reduction, and engine efficiency via variable valve timing. It affects engine performance and high-speed power optimization, particularly in turbocharged engines. Moreover, as the industry leans towards EV technology, maintaining data security amidst this transition becomes an additional concern for traditional combustion engine advancements.

Which segment is majorly contributing to the Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market?

The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The market witnesses a growing adoption of dual VVT technology across the modern passenger car segment. This is because of its ability to optimize engines enhance fuel efficiency, and minimize emissions. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are major contributors to this segment.

