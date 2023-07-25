Automotive E-Commerce Market by vehicle type, channel, and geography

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to increase by USD 82,409.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 16.08% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive e-Commerce Market

Automotive E-commerce Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive e-commerce market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive e-commerce in the market are Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Arch Auto Parts, AutoAnything Inc., AutoZone Inc., CARiD.com, CarParts.com Inc., CATI S.p.A., Delticom AG, eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., O Reilly Automotive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt Thomas Corp., Walmart Inc., and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. and others.



What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Advance Auto Parts Inc: The company offers various automotive e-commerce such as auto parts, brakes, and other accessories.

The company offers various automotive e-commerce such as auto parts, brakes, and other accessories. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: The company offers auto parts such as automobile brakes, split, and used automobiles as well.

The company offers auto parts such as automobile brakes, split, and used automobiles as well. Amazon.com Inc: The company offers various automotive e-commerce such as the Hyundai logo, shopping metal keys, and other car logo keys.

Automotive E-Commerce Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This automotive e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), channel (aftermarket and OEM), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger car segment is significant during the forecast period. The passenger car segment has the most market share in the global automotive e-commerce market. Several manufacturers and retailers in the automotive industry are selling their products online due to the rising internet penetration which is positively impacting the market growth. The online platform facilitates the purchase of passenger cars from a wide collection of brands and models in several countries that can range from entry-level to high-end luxury vehicles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the automotive e-commerce market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive e-commerce market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive e-commerce market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of the global automotive e-commerce market in North America is the advancement of new technology and the increasing adoption of new vehicles among consumers. Furthermore, the strong presence in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments in the region is significantly contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global automotive e-commerce market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Automotive E-Commerce Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet drives the automotive e-commerce market growth during the forecast period. The increase in internet and smartphone penetration has led to an increase in accessibility to e-commerce platforms which facilitates the purchase of goods, such as cars and automotive components, online. The purchasing behavior through online platforms is especially high in developing economies due to the rapid increase in Internet penetration and mobile phone usage in these regions. Furthermore, there is an increasing focus by OEMs on expanding their online presence and spending money on digital marketing and e-commerce platforms. As a result, e-commerce websites that are optimized for smartphone viewing with different payment options are positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the automotive e-commerce market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The presence of multiple payment options is an emerging trend in the automotive e-commerce market. The development of e-commerce platforms has been supported by multiple payment technology solutions. The payment method options facilitate easier purchases for customers in a secure way. As there is an increase in the volume of e-commerce purchases, it is important for retailers of automotive parts to collaborate and adopt advanced technology to ensure smooth transactions of different modes of payment such as credit card or debit card payments. As a result, it will fuel the business at the trader's end as well as enhance the customer experience on the buyer's end. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the automotive e-commerce market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The widespread availability of counterfeit automotive parts is a significant challenge hindering the automotive e-commerce market during the forecast period. Several vendors in the market are selling low-cost copies of authentic/original automotive components and accessories. But these parts are of poor quality and the chances of failure of such components are high. Hence, such factors hamper the reputation of original vendors operating in the global automotive e-commerce market, which, in turn, has a negative impact on their e-commerce sales. Another significant issue with an e-commerce platform is that customers highly depend on the image of the product while purchasing the product, but the delivered product might not match the electronic representation or description mentioned in the platform. Therefore, such factors are expected to hinder the automotive e-commerce market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive E-Commerce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive e-commerce market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive e-commerce market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive e-commerce market vendors

Automotive E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82,409.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.68 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Arch Auto Parts, AutoAnything Inc., AutoZone Inc., CARiD.com, CarParts.com Inc., CATI S.p.A., Delticom AG, eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., O Reilly Automotive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt Thomas Corp., Walmart Inc., and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

