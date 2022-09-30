Automotive E-Compressor Market Size to Grow by USD 7.45 Bn, Carl Zeiss Stiftung and Denso Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Sep 30, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive E-Compressor Market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive e-compressor market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.45 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
The automotive e-compressor market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Anhui Dyne Automotive Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Faurecia SE, Denso Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Volkswagen AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Valeo SA, Toyota Motor Corp, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Carl Zeiss Stiftung - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as automotive air conditioning compressor terminals.
- Denso Corp. - Th company offers automotive e-compressors such as reciprocating and rotary type compressors.
- Hanon Systems - The company offers automotive e-compressors that consist of a scroll compressor controlled by an onboard electric motor and integrated power electronics.
- MAHLE GmbH - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as the Mahle e-compressor for electric vehicles.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as scroll-type compressors.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive e- compressors such as belt-driven compressors.
- Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as an electric air compressor with integrated power electronics.
The competitive scenario provided in the automotive e-compressor market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth in market share, and investments.
The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is driving the automotive e-compressor market growth. However, factors such as declining automotive production may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
- By application, the market has been classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
|
Automotive E-Compressor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 7.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.58
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anhui Dyne Automotive Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Faurecia SE, Hanon Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Carl Zeiss Stiftung
- Exhibit 89: Carl Zeiss Stiftung - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Carl Zeiss Stiftung - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Carl Zeiss Stiftung - Key offerings
- 10.4 Denso Corp.
- Exhibit 92: Denso Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Denso Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Denso Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Denso Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Denso Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hanon Systems
- Exhibit 97: Hanon Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Hanon Systems - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Hanon Systems - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Hanon Systems - Segment focus
- 10.6 MAHLE GmbH
- Exhibit 101: MAHLE GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 102: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: MAHLE GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 104: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.7 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sanden Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Sanden Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Sanden Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Sanden Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Sanden Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp
- Exhibit 124: Toyota Motor Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Toyota Motor Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Toyota Motor Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Toyota Motor Corp - Segment focus
- 10.12 Valeo SA
- Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Valeo SA - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Valeo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Valeo SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
