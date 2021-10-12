Automotive eCall Market Size to Increase by 5.22 Mn Units | Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

Oct 12, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive eCall Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive eCall market between 2021 and 2025 is 5.22 million units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing number of accidents and development of next-generation telematics protocol are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure might limit the market growth.
The automotive eCall market report is segmented by technology (standard installation and TPS installation) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 67% of the market's growth will originate from Europe. Germany, France, Russian Federation, and the UK are the key markets for automotive eCall in Europe.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- Continental AG: Continental offers eCall services under its integrated safety segment.
- DENSO Corp.: The company offers Telematics unit for the eCall Emergency Call.
- Aptiv Plc
- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
|
Automotive ECall Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
5.22 mn units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.21
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 67%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, France, US, Russian Federation, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
