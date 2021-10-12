Automotive eCall Market Size to Increase by 5.22 Mn Units | Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of accidents and development of next-generation telematics protocol are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure might limit the market growth.

The automotive eCall market report is segmented by technology (standard installation and TPS installation) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 67% of the market's growth will originate from Europe. Germany, France, Russian Federation, and the UK are the key markets for automotive eCall in Europe.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Continental AG: Continental offers eCall services under its integrated safety segment.

DENSO Corp.: The company offers Telematics unit for the eCall Emergency Call.

The company offers Telematics unit for the eCall Emergency Call. Aptiv Plc

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Automotive ECall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 5.22 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 67% Key consumer countries Germany, France, US, Russian Federation, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

