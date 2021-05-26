Automotive eCall Market to grow by 5.22 Million Units in 2021, Aptiv Plc and Continental AG Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Download Free sample report

Frequently Asked Questions-

What are the major trends in the market?

Development of next-generation telematics protocol is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5.22 million units.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increasing number of accidents is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure restraints the market growth.

How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute 67% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of accidents will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive eCall market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive eCall Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Standard Installation



TPS Installation

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive eCall market report covers the following areas:

Automotive eCall Market Size

Automotive eCall Market Trends

Automotive eCall Market Analysis

This study identifies the development of next-generation telematics protocol as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive eCall Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive eCall market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive eCall market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive eCall market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive eCall market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics NV

Telit Communications Plc

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thales Group

u-blox Holding AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

