Automotive ECU Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025. The market for automotive ECUs is estimated to be USD 60.45 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 96.39 Billion by 2025.

The key growth drivers of this market are the increased incorporation of advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems in vehicles and the increase in demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The ADAS & safety system segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the global automotive ECU market. The market growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of government mandates for ADAS features and the inclusion of basic safety systems such as ABS, airbags, and TPMS.

The 64-bit ECU is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of automotive ECU market. Rising demand for advanced electronics such as windshield HUDs, camera modules, drive mode selector, RADAR, LiDAR, and advanced telematics that require fast and real-time processing is expected to drive the 64-bit ECU market.



By vehicle type, the light-duty vehicles segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the automotive ECU market. Luxury light-duty vehicles use a large number of ECUs as these vehicles are equipped with advanced vehicle electronics functions for better comfort, convenience, and safety. Additionally, factors such as the sizeable number of luxury light-duty vehicles in Europe and North America and the increasing demand for these vehicles in the Asia Pacific region are increasing the demand for automotive ECUs. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for luxury light-duty vehicles is growing due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the growing demand for comfort and safety features in a vehicle.



The automotive ECU market for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BEVs have many electric components and ECUs in the drivetrain, interior, and body. BEV manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to attract more customers.



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the ECU market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in production and demand for passenger cars and electric vehicles. The increasing demand for advanced electronics in vehicles, growing purchasing power of the consumers, and rising consumer awareness for safety features in the developing countries are the key factors driving the automotive ECU market in the Asia Pacific region.



A key factor restraining the growth of the automotive ECU market is the increasing consumer preference for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and the approach of ECU consolidation. Unlike conventional cockpit electronics system, the BYOD technology eliminates the need for embedded display and infotainment systems in the vehicle. It also indirectly reduces the use of ECUs, which are required to run these technologies. In addition, OEMs are adopting BYOD technology as it is easy to use and helps to cut down the overall cost of the vehicle.



Some of the key market players are Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Aptiv (UK), Denso (Japan), Autoliv (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Hitachi (Japan).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Automotive ECU Market

4.2 Automotive ECU Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive ECU Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive ECU Market, By Level Of Autonomous Driving

4.5 Automotive ECU Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive ECU Market, By Propulsion

4.7 Automotive ECU Market, By Application

4.8 Automotive ECU Market, By ECU Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increased Incorporation Of Advanced Safety, Convenience, And Comfort Systems

5.1.1.2 Growing Demand For Electric Vehicles

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Consumer Preference For BYOD

5.1.2.2 Operation Failure In ECUs

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Advent Of Concept Cars And Autonomous Vehicles

5.1.3.2 Increasing Rate Of Installation Of Advanced Applications In Luxury And Mid-Range Vehicles

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Growing Trend Of ECU Consolidation

5.1.4.2 Cost And Quality Trade-Off In The Manufacture Of ECUs



6 Technological Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive ECU Market: Market Segmentation

6.2.1 Adas & Safety System

6.2.2 Body Control & Comfort System

6.2.3 Infotainment & Communication System

6.2.4 Powertrain System



7 Automotive ECU Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 ADAS & Safety System

7.3 Body Control & Comfort System

7.4 Infotainment & Communication System

7.5 Powertrain System



8 Automotive ECU Market, By Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 BEVs

8.3 Hybrid Vehicles

8.4 Ice Vehicles



9 Automotive ECU Market, By ECU Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 16-Bit ECU

9.3 32-Bit ECU

9.4 64-Bit ECU



10 Automotive ECU Market, By Level Of Autonomous Driving

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Autonomous Vehicles

10.3 Conventional Vehicles

10.4 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles



11 Automotive ECU Market, By Vehicle Type & Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

Aptiv (UK)

Autoliv ( Sweden )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Hitachi Automotive Systems ( Japan )

) Lear Corporation (US)

Magneti Marelli ( Italy )

) Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch ( Germany )

( ) ZF ( Germany )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5n97n6/automotive_ecu?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-ecu-market---global-forecast-to-2025-300633174.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

